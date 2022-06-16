Gino Bartucci
Gino & Marty’s – 844 West Randolph, Chicago, IL 60607
Opening end of summer: Hours of operation will be: 4:30PM-11PM daily
Event:
Taste of Randolph Festival – 900 W Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Friday June 17, 2022, from 5PM-10PM
Saturday June 18, 2022, from 12PM – 10PM
Sunday June 19, 2022, from 12PM – 10PM
Entrance to the festival is a suggested $15 donation.
Recipe:
Cavatelli Alla Vodka
Yield: 3-4 Servings
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 22 minutes
Ingredients
1/4 stick butter
1/2 chopped onions
6 chopped basil leaves
¼ cup of vodka
A pinch of salt and pinch of black pepper
1 Cup of heavy cream
1 cup of tomato sauce or puree
1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese
Directions
1. Boil Pasta in a pot of well salted water and set aside after draining the water.
2. Place a skillet over medium saute chopped onions
3. Add in tomato sauce, vodka and heavy cream.
4. Let the sauce come to a simmer and then add salt, pepper, and chopped basil leaves.
5. Stir in butter and parmesan until the sauce is smooth and slightly thickened.
6. Add cooked pasta and toss together until it is well coated with sauce.
7. Add some parmesan on top and it’s ready to serve