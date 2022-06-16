Gino Bartucci

Gino & Marty’s – 844 West Randolph, Chicago, IL 60607

Opening end of summer: Hours of operation will be: 4:30PM-11PM daily

Event:

Taste of Randolph Festival – 900 W Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60607

Friday June 17, 2022, from 5PM-10PM

Saturday June 18, 2022, from 12PM – 10PM

Sunday June 19, 2022, from 12PM – 10PM

Entrance to the festival is a suggested $15 donation.

http://westloop.org

Recipe:

Cavatelli Alla Vodka

Yield: 3-4 Servings

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 22 minutes

Ingredients

1/4 stick butter

1/2 chopped onions

6 chopped basil leaves

¼ cup of vodka

A pinch of salt and pinch of black pepper

1 Cup of heavy cream

1 cup of tomato sauce or puree

1/4 cup Parmesan Cheese

Directions

1. Boil Pasta in a pot of well salted water and set aside after draining the water.

2. Place a skillet over medium saute chopped onions

3. Add in tomato sauce, vodka and heavy cream.

4. Let the sauce come to a simmer and then add salt, pepper, and chopped basil leaves.

5. Stir in butter and parmesan until the sauce is smooth and slightly thickened.

6. Add cooked pasta and toss together until it is well coated with sauce.

7. Add some parmesan on top and it’s ready to serve