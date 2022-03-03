Lunchbreak: Cavatappi with Asparagus and Spinach Pesto from Lidia Bastianich

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lidia Bastianich – Emmy Award winning TV personality, cookbook author, chef, restaurateur, Eataly partner and more!

Home
https://lidiasitaly.com/

Event:

Lidia Bastianich is coming to Eataly Chicago on Saturday, March 5th, for exclusive cooking classes and a public book signing for her new book, Lidia’s A Pot, A Pan, and A Bowl. https://www.eataly.com/us_en/stores/chicago/lidia-day/

Eataly Chicago

43 E Ohio St., Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.eataly.com/us_en/stores/chicago/

Recipe:

Cavatappi with Asparagus and Spinach Pesto

Ingredients:

Kosher salt

4 cups loosely packed baby spinach leaves

1 cup loosely packed fresh Italian parsley

1/3 cup shelled pistachio, toasted

1 garlic clove, crushed and peeled

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

1 pound cavatappi

1 bunch medium-thickness asparagus, tough stems trimmed, bottoms peeled, stalks cut into 1-inch

½ cup freshly grated pecorino

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta. Put the spinach, parsley, pistachios, and garlic in the work bowl of a food processor. Process to make a chunky paste. Add the olive oil with the machine running to make a smooth pesto. Transfer to serving bowl. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and several grinds of black pepper.

Add the cavatappi to the boiling water and cook until al dente; add the asparagus in the last 4 minutes. Remove pasta and asparagus with a spider to the serving bowl. Sprinkle with the grated cheese. Toss to coat the pasta with the sauce, adding up to ½ cup pasta-cooking water if it seems dry, and serve.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News