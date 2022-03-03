Lunchbreak: Cavatappi with Asparagus and Spinach Pesto from Lidia Bastianich

Lidia Bastianich – Emmy Award winning TV personality, cookbook author, chef, restaurateur, Eataly partner and more!

Event:

Lidia Bastianich is coming to Eataly Chicago on Saturday, March 5th, for exclusive cooking classes and a public book signing for her new book, Lidia’s A Pot, A Pan, and A Bowl. https://www.eataly.com/us_en/stores/chicago/lidia-day/

Eataly Chicago

43 E Ohio St., Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.eataly.com/us_en/stores/chicago/

Recipe:

Cavatappi with Asparagus and Spinach Pesto

Ingredients:

Kosher salt

4 cups loosely packed baby spinach leaves

1 cup loosely packed fresh Italian parsley

1/3 cup shelled pistachio, toasted

1 garlic clove, crushed and peeled

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

1 pound cavatappi

1 bunch medium-thickness asparagus, tough stems trimmed, bottoms peeled, stalks cut into 1-inch

½ cup freshly grated pecorino

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil for the pasta. Put the spinach, parsley, pistachios, and garlic in the work bowl of a food processor. Process to make a chunky paste. Add the olive oil with the machine running to make a smooth pesto. Transfer to serving bowl. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and several grinds of black pepper.

Add the cavatappi to the boiling water and cook until al dente; add the asparagus in the last 4 minutes. Remove pasta and asparagus with a spider to the serving bowl. Sprinkle with the grated cheese. Toss to coat the pasta with the sauce, adding up to ½ cup pasta-cooking water if it seems dry, and serve.