Lunchbreak: Cauliflower with Chimichurri

BLVD Executive Chef Johnny Besch

Recipe:

Heirloom Cauliflower and Chimichurri from Chef Johnny Besch at BLVD

Chimichurri

Ingredients:

¼ C. Parsley

¼ C. Chives

3 T. Tarragon

2 T. Thyme

2 T. Rosemary

1 T. Garlic Cloves

2 T. Shallot

2 T. Capers

2 T. Mustard, Whole Grain

½ C. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ tsp. Black Pepper

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

¼ C. Champagne Vinegar

Method:

Chop all of the herbs by hand (very important). Mince the shallots, garlic, and capers. Combine in a large bowl and mix with the oil and mustard. Chimichurri can be made ahead and refrigerated, but make sure to add the vinegar right before making the dish to maintain the bright green color.

Cauliflower

1 LB. Cauliflower, Flowerets

¼ C. Chimichurri

Method:

Cut the flowerets off the stem of the cauliflower. In boiling salted water, blanch and shock the cauliflower to 50% cooked. Toss flowerets with chimichurri and roast in the high oven until golden brown and delicious. Garnish with fresno chiles and more chimichurri as desired.