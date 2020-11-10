Lunchbreak: Cauliflower Tabbouleh

Chef Debbie Gold

Cauliflower Tabbouleh

Courtesy of Chef Debbie Gold, Found Kitchen + Social House

1 small head cauliflower

3 medium vine ripened tomatoes, finely diced and drained

6 spring onions, thinly sliced

2 lemons, juice only

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup flat leafed parsley, chopped

¼ cup fresh mint, chopped

1/3 cup olive oil + 1 tablespoon

Kosher salt & pepper to taste

Method:

Cut the head of cauliflower into quarters, then trim out the inner core from each quarter. Break apart the cauliflower into large florets with your hands. If the core is tender, you can chip it into pieces and add it with the florets.

Transfer the cauliflower to a food processor. Don’t fill the food processor more than 3/4 full; if necessary, process in two batches. Pulse the cauliflower with 1-second pulses until it has completely broken down into couscous-sized granules.

Some florets or large pieces of cauliflower might remain intact. Pull these out and set them aside. Transfer the cauliflower couscous to another container and re-process any large pieces. Set aside.

In a small mixing bowl, combine spices. Mix well and set aside.

Combine cauliflower, tomatoes, spring onions, and lemon juice into a large mixing bowl. Add 1 teaspoon of the spice mix. Add the fresh parsley and mint to the bowl along with the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Taste and add more salt, lemon juice or spice mix to taste.

Yield approximately 2 quarts