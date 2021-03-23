Lunchbreak: Cauliflower “Steak” Au Poivre

Devin Kreller – Chef at Wood Chicago

http://woodchicago.com/

Wood Chicago

3335 N. HALSTED ST.CHICAGO, IL, 60657

Info on their Restaurant Week offerings: http://woodchicago.com/rw2021

Recipe:

Cauliflower Steak “Au Poivre”

For the cauliflower steaks:

Trim the cauliflower planks vertically through the core of the cauliflower, so they hold together in a large portion to roast. Save the outer cauliflower florets for the sauce. Season the cauliflower with salt, pepper, crushed garlic, thyme and canola oil in a bowl and let marinade for 10 minutes. Then roast the cauliflower in a 400 degree for 12-14 minutes till golden brown and tender.

For the sauce:

Caramelize your cauliflower trim in a medium saucepan, in the canola oil. Then add the minced onions and crush garlic. Cook for about 5 minutes until tender. Deglaze the pan with cognac and white wine. Cook the mix till the wine has almost evaporated or reduced to sec. Then add the coconut milk and simmer on low for about 10 minutes. Season the mix with ground peppers, expresso, maggi wurze, and salt to taste. Then transfer to a blender and spin until smooth. To finish the dish, warm your roasted cauliflower in the sauce “au poivre” and garnish with a small salad or grain of your choice. This dish is vegan and can be prepared days in advance and reheated easily. Enjoy!

Cauliflower “steaks” Head of white cauliflower 1 each crushed garlic 3 pcs thyme 6 sprig canola oil 3 tbsp salt and pepper to taste

Sauce “au povire” cauliflower trim 1 cup white onion half cup crushed garlic 4 pcs coconut milk 2 cup white wine half cup ground white pepper 1 tsp ground pink pepper 1 tsp cognac half cup espresso finished 1 tbsp maggi wurze or soy sauce 2 tbsp salt to taste canola oil quarter cup