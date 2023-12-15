Chef Javauneeka Jacobs

Frontera Grill

449 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL

Recipe:

Cassoulet Mexicano – duck carnitas, Gunthorp suckling pig & homemade chorizo with morita chiles, roasted garlic & mantequilla beans. Crispy panko, onions and cilantro.

Cassoulet Mexicano:

4 oz (1/2 cup) Mantequilla beans

1 oz (2T) Chorizo

2 oz (4T) Roasted pork

1 Duck leg of duck carnitas

4 oz (1/2 cup) Tomato morita sauce

Garish:

Onions and cilantro

Chicharrón

Assemble:

Using a 25 oz (3 cup pot) cast iron cazuela, oil the cast iron with pork lard. Ladle in 4 oz of tomato morita sauce, 4 oz of mantequilla beans, 2 oz of roasted pork, 1 duck leg, 1 oz of chorizo sprinkled over the top.

Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. Garnish with fresh cilantro and onion. Crispy chicharrón.

Mantequilla, beans:

2 onions, medium diced

1 cup of peeled garlic, roasted

2 1⁄2 quarts pork stock

2 cups Dried mantequilla beans

3 T pork lard

Place a 5 quart cast iron or steel pot, on medium heat add pork lard. Add onions and sweat for 2-3 minutes until translucent. Blend the roasted garlic smooth with 4 Tablespoons warm water. Pour blended garlic into the pot. Add pork stock and beans. Simmer beans for 2-3 hours or until tender.

Duck Carnitas:

1 Quart Lime juice

1⁄4 c Peeled garlic, raw

3 T Mexican Oregano

2 T Salt

8 Duck legs

1 Quart duck fat or Vegetable oil

Marinate the duck:

In a 9×13 baking dish, place duck legs carefully into two rows. Combine lime juice, oregano, garlic and salt in a blender. Pulse the mixture 2-3 times just enough to break up the garlic. (The mixture should be chunky.) Pour mixture over the duck leg to marinate overnight.

Confit the duck:

Using a 2 quart sauce pot, on a medium heat. Warm oil to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Pour off the

marinade from the ducks. Then carefully pour warm oil over the duck legs in the 9×13 baking

dish. Cover with foil, place in the oven at 350 degrees high fan for 1.30 hours. Once fully cooked

let rest for 30 mins. Gently remove from oil.

Tomato Morita:

1 28-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes in juice

1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 pickled morita chiles, or 1 oz can chipotles in adobo

About 1 cup pork stock

1 T Apple cider vinegar

Salt

Heat the oil in a medium (3-quart) saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic, chile and cook, stirring until the garlic softens and begins to brown, about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes to the saucepan, and cook, stirring nearly constantly, until the mixture has reduced to the consistency of tomato paste, about 7 minutes. Pour the tomatoes, chile, garlic mixture into a blender and pulse into a smooth puree. Return to pot. Add the broth and vinegar. Simmer over medium-low until the sauce is the consistency of cream soup, 20 to 30 minutes. Taste and season with salt, usually a generous 1/2 teaspoon.