Lunchbreak: Carne Asada Veracruz

Yanitzin ‘Yani’ Sanchez
Takito Kitchen | 2013 W. Division St., Chicago, IL 60622
Recipe:
Carne Asada Veracruz
Ingredients
- 7 oz. skirt steak
- 2 tbsp Morita Sauce**
- Salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
- Olive oil
- 4 russet potatoes
- 8 oz. (1 cup) cherry tomatoes
- 2 oz (1/4 cup) of fresh thyme
- 2 tbsp of balsamic vinegar
Procedures
- Season steak on both sides and add the morita sauce to marinade.
- Heat the grill to medium high and cook steak for about 3-5 minutes on each side, depending on desired temperature
- Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing against the grain
- For the potatoes, shave the potatoes and reserve in cold water. Before frying, pat potatoes dry. In a saucepan, add enough olive oil to coat the pan and the fry the potatoes. Please potatoes in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.
- For the cherry confit, place olive oil and cherry tomatoes in a saucepan over low heat and allow them to cook for 25 minutes. Once cool, mix in the thyme and balsamic vinegar to the tomatoes. Reserve.
- To plate, add the crispy potatoes on top of the steak and finish with the cherry tomato confit.
Ingredients for the Morita Sauce
- 8 chiles morita
- 4 chiles pasilla
- 1 cup chopped garlic
- ¼ cup black sesame seeds
- 1 tsp salt
- 4 cups olive oil
- 3 tsp of soybean paste (gluten free)
- ¼ cup of apple cider
Procedure
- Heat a saucepan with olive oil and add the chopped garlic (until golden brown). Add chile morita, pasilla, salt, sesame seeds, and apple cider for three minutes and remove from the heat.
- Add the soybean paste
- Let cool