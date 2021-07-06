Lunchbreak: Carne Asada Veracruz

Yanitzin ‘Yani’ Sanchez

Takito Kitchen | 2013 W. Division St., Chicago, IL 60622

http://takitokitchen.com/

Recipe:

Carne Asada Veracruz

Ingredients

  • 7 oz. skirt steak
  • 2 tbsp Morita Sauce**
  • Salt to taste
  • Pepper to taste
  • Olive oil
  • 4 russet potatoes
  • 8 oz. (1 cup) cherry tomatoes
  • 2 oz (1/4 cup) of fresh thyme
  • 2 tbsp of balsamic vinegar

Procedures

  • Season steak on both sides and add the morita sauce to marinade.
  • Heat the grill to medium high and cook steak for about 3-5 minutes on each side, depending on desired temperature
  • Let rest for 5 minutes before slicing against the grain
  • For the potatoes, shave the potatoes and reserve in cold water. Before frying, pat potatoes dry. In a saucepan, add enough olive oil to coat the pan and the fry the potatoes. Please potatoes in a bowl and season with salt and pepper.
  • For the cherry confit, place olive oil and cherry tomatoes in a saucepan over low heat and allow them to cook for 25 minutes. Once cool, mix in the thyme and balsamic vinegar to the tomatoes. Reserve.
  • To plate, add the crispy potatoes on top of the steak and finish with the cherry tomato confit.

Ingredients for the Morita Sauce

  • 8 chiles morita
  • 4 chiles pasilla
  • 1 cup chopped garlic
  • ¼ cup black sesame seeds
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 4 cups olive oil
  • 3 tsp of soybean paste (gluten free)
  • ¼ cup of apple cider

Procedure

  1. Heat a saucepan with olive oil and add the chopped garlic (until golden brown). Add chile morita, pasilla, salt, sesame seeds, and apple cider for three minutes and remove from the heat.
  2. Add the soybean paste
  3. Let cool

