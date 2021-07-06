Lunchbreak: Carne Asada Veracruz

ALTOONA, Iowa (NEXSTAR) – The father of an 11-year-old boy who died after an accident on a popular boat ride at an Iowa amusement park says his son and other family members were trapped by the ride’s seat belts when the boat carrying them flipped.

In an interview broadcast Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” David Jaramillo recounted Saturday night's capsizing on the Raging River at Adventureland Park in Altoona.