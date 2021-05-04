Lunchbreak: Caribbean Chicken Skewers with Cauliflower Couscous Salad and Mango Dressing

Midday News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Executive Chef Elizabeth Sweeney – LH Rooftop at LondonHouse Chicago

https://londonhousechicago.com/

LH Rooftop at LondonHouse Chicago
85 E. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL 60601

Recipe:

Caribbean Chicken Skewers Recipe featuring:

  • Jerk Honey Glaze
  • Cauliflower Couscous Salad
  • Mango Dressing

Caribbean Chicken Skewers

List of ingredients:

  • 1lb chicken breast
  • Wooden skewers
  • One package store-bought flatbread

Directions:

  • Cut chicken breast into 1” cubes
  • Skewer chicken breast into skewer. Place 5 pieces of chicken on each skewer. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Grill chicken until cooked through and it has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
  • Baste chicken with jerk honey glaze (recipe below) the last 5 minutes of cooking. The sauce will become sticky and start to caramelize.
  • When the chicken is cooked, place on platter and baste with the glaze.
  • Serve each plate with 1-2 chicken skewers, salad, and one flatbread.

Jerk Honey Glaze

List of ingredients:

  • 4 cups honey
  • 5 cups/1 bottle Pickapeppa Sauce
  • 3 tbsp chopped cilantro
  • 2 tbsp chopped chives
  • 2 tbsp chopped parsley
  • 5 tbsp fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 tsp cayenne
  • 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
  • 2 1/2 tsp lime zest


Directions:

  • Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Divide the glaze in 2 separate bowls. One for basting and one for serving.
  • Baste chicken skewer with sauce 5 minutes before pulling from the grill.
  • Pull chicken skewers from grill and place on platter.
  • Use the other bowl of unused glaze. Glaze with jerk glaze and serve.

Cauliflower Couscous Salad

List of ingredients:

  • 1 head cauliflower, broken into florets
  • 1 cup baby arugula
  • 1/4 cup diced mango
  • 1/4 cup diced red pepper
  • 1/4 cup diced jicama
  • 2 tbsp diced jalapeño
  • 2 tbsp minced shallot
  • Mango dressing to taste
  • Salt and pepper to taste


Directions:

  • Pulse fresh cauliflower in a food processor until it looks like couscous. This may need to be done in batches.
  • Place cauliflower in a large bowl and the rest of the ingredients in bowl. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Plate a portion of the salad onto a plate with chicken skewer and flatbread.

Mango Dressing

List of ingredients:

  • 3 tbsp shallots
  • 2 1/2 tbsp ginger
  • 2 fresh mangoes
  • 1 tbsp dijon mustard
  • 5 tbsp distilled vinegar
  • 1 tsp chopped raw garlic
  • 1/2 tsp ground clove
  • 1/3 cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 2/3 cup champagne vinegar
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp allspice
  • 1 1/3 tbsp parsley (chopped finely)
  • 1 tbsp cilantro (chopped finely)
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 3/4 cup grapeseed oil

Directions:

  • Blend all ingredients well, except oils and fresh herbs.
  • Slowly blend in the oils until emulsified. Do not blend herbs yet.
  • Mix in herbs at the end in a bowl.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News