Lunchbreak: Carbonara

Joe Dellacroce – Chef & Owner GP Italiano

GP Italiano – 1 S La Grange Rd., La Grange, IL

Event:

La Grange Restaurant Week

February 25 – March 6, 2022

http://www.lagrangeevents.com

Recipe:

Carbonara

2oz guanciale

1 tbsp black pepper

4oz (1/2 cup) pasta water

1 cup pecorino

1 tsp salt

1 egg yolk

7 oz bucatini

Method for Carbonara

1.) Heat a skillet on medium heat and add guanciale. Turn heat up and cook guanciale all the way through and make sure it’s browned.

2.) Put Bucatini in boiling water and cook for 90 seconds.

3.) Ladle 6 ounces of pasta water into the skillet with the guanciale and bring to a boil.

4.) Toss the cooked pasta into the skillet with the guanciale and pasta water. Add the pecorino cheese, black pepper, and salt.

5.) Reduce the sauce down until it sticks to the noodle, make sure to keep tossing the skillet.

6.) Once finished, pile high in a bowl and place the egg yolk on the middle of the pasta. Garnish with fresh pecorino and chives.

7.) Toss the pasta table side to incorporate the egg.