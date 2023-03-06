Chef Chuck Gillis – Executive Chef for Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel and The Ashburn
The Ashburn at Loews Chicago O’Hare – 5300 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL
https://www.loewshotels.com/chicago-ohare/dining/restaurant
Event:
Rosemont Restaurant Week
March 5-11
www.RosemontRestaurantWeek.com
Recipe:
Cajun Shrimp
6 16/20 raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tbsp. butter
¼ Teaspoon Cajun Seasoning
¼ cup white wine
1 tbsp. canola oil
Salt and pepper to taste
1 tbsp. Diced Tomatoes
Garnish:
Pinch of chives (finely chopped)
4 slices of baguette- lightly toasted or grilled
Lemon wedge or half grilled lemon
To make:
Put a sauté pan on high heat
Add canola oil
Season shrimp with salt and pepper
Add shrimp to sauté pan
Turn heat down to medium
Cook shrimp on one side for 2 mins
Flip shrimp and add Cajun Seasoning
Add white wine
Reduce Wine till pan is almost dry
Cook until shrimp is cooked through
Using tongs put shrimp into serving vessel and pour remaining butter over the top
Add Butter and toss,
4 tbsp chopped fresh thyme
1 tbsp. Diced Tomatoes
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
Salt and pepper to taste
Garnish with toasted baguette slices, lemon, and cut Scallions
Cajun Seasoning Recipe- Mix together
|1 tablespoon sweet paprika
|2 1/2 teaspoons salt
|1 teaspoon onion powder
|1 teaspoon garlic powder
|1 teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)
|3/4 teaspoon freshly-ground white pepper
|3/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
|1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
|1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves