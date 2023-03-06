Chef Chuck Gillis – Executive Chef for Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel and The Ashburn

The Ashburn at Loews Chicago O’Hare – 5300 N. River Road, Rosemont, IL

https://www.loewshotels.com/chicago-ohare/dining/restaurant

Event:

Rosemont Restaurant Week

March 5-11

www.RosemontRestaurantWeek.com

Recipe:

Cajun Shrimp

6 16/20 raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tbsp. butter

¼ Teaspoon Cajun Seasoning

¼ cup white wine

1 tbsp. canola oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp. Diced Tomatoes

Garnish:

Pinch of chives (finely chopped)

4 slices of baguette- lightly toasted or grilled

Lemon wedge or half grilled lemon

To make:

Put a sauté pan on high heat

Add canola oil

Season shrimp with salt and pepper

Add shrimp to sauté pan

Turn heat down to medium

Cook shrimp on one side for 2 mins

Flip shrimp and add Cajun Seasoning

Add white wine

Reduce Wine till pan is almost dry

Cook until shrimp is cooked through

Using tongs put shrimp into serving vessel and pour remaining butter over the top

Add Butter and toss,

4 tbsp chopped fresh thyme

1 tbsp. Diced Tomatoes

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish with toasted baguette slices, lemon, and cut Scallions

Cajun Seasoning Recipe- Mix together

1 tablespoon sweet paprika 2 1/2 teaspoons salt 1 teaspoon onion powder 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne) 3/4 teaspoon freshly-ground white pepper 3/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme leaves 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves