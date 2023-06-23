Christopher Gawronski – Chef, RPM Italian

RPM Italian

52 W. Illinois Street, Chicago

https://www.rpmrestaurants.com/

Check Out:

To elevate the President’s Paddock Club experience, RPM Restaurants will offer a premier, all-inclusive menu special to guests including a signature pasta station from RPM Italian, carving station and a seafood bar.

CHICAGO STREET RACE: TICKET PRICE MESSAGING

This is a unique two-day, Saturday, July 1 – Sunday, July 2, sports and entertainment event with a festival-like atmosphere that exemplifies NASCAR’s characteristic fan experience coupled with top-tier musical talent and once-in-a-lifetime experiential opportunities.

Two-day reserved tickets starting at $465 offer an array of opportunities that include reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences.

Two-day general admission tickets start at $269. Fans can subscribe at NASCARChicago.com to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails. (Paddock Club tickets start at $3015.)

All tickets provide two-day access to both races and concerts.

* RPM food is available in the suites and the Paddock Club.

Recipe:

RPM Italian Cacio e Pepe

Serving Size: 2

Cacio e Pepe Ingredients

2 Tbsp Butter

2 tsp Black Pepper, freshly cracked

Salt, to taste

½ Cup Pasta Water (reserved)

⅓ box of Spaghetti

⅔ Cup Pecorino Romano, grated

⅔ Cup Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

Cacio e Pepe Method

Fill a large pot with water and bring it to a boil. Add salt to the boiling water. Add the spaghetti or bucatini pasta to the boiling water and cook it according to the package instructions until it is al dente (cooked but still firm to the bite). While the pasta is cooking, prepare the sauce. In a dry skillet or frying pan, toast the black pepper over medium heat for about a minute, until fragrant. Stir it constantly to avoid burning. Once the pasta is cooked, reserve a ½ cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Return the drained pasta to the pot or transfer it to a large bowl. Add ¼ cup of the reserved pasta water and deglaze the pan with the pepper. Add the pasta, ⅓ cup Pecorino Romano and ⅓ cup Parmesan cheese to the pan, tossing it well to coat the strands of spaghetti. Continue tossing until a creamy sauce forms. Repeat this process, adding more cheese and water as needed until the desired consistency is reached. Divide and plate, with an extra sprinkle of the reserved cheese on top. Serve warm and enjoy.