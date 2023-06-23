Christopher Gawronski – Chef, RPM Italian
RPM Italian
52 W. Illinois Street, Chicago
https://www.rpmrestaurants.com/
To elevate the President’s Paddock Club experience, RPM Restaurants will offer a premier, all-inclusive menu special to guests including a signature pasta station from RPM Italian, carving station and a seafood bar.
CHICAGO STREET RACE: TICKET PRICE MESSAGING
- This is a unique two-day, Saturday, July 1 – Sunday, July 2, sports and entertainment event with a festival-like atmosphere that exemplifies NASCAR’s characteristic fan experience coupled with top-tier musical talent and once-in-a-lifetime experiential opportunities.
- Two-day reserved tickets starting at $465 offer an array of opportunities that include reserved seating and a wide variety of premium experiences.
- Two-day general admission tickets start at $269. Fans can subscribe at NASCARChicago.com to receive exclusive Chicago Street Race emails. (Paddock Club tickets start at $3015.)
- All tickets provide two-day access to both races and concerts.
* RPM food is available in the suites and the Paddock Club.
Recipe:
RPM Italian Cacio e Pepe
Serving Size: 2
Cacio e Pepe Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp Butter
- 2 tsp Black Pepper, freshly cracked
- Salt, to taste
- ½ Cup Pasta Water (reserved)
- ⅓ box of Spaghetti
- ⅔ Cup Pecorino Romano, grated
- ⅔ Cup Parmigiano Reggiano, grated
Cacio e Pepe Method
- Fill a large pot with water and bring it to a boil. Add salt to the boiling water.
- Add the spaghetti or bucatini pasta to the boiling water and cook it according to the package instructions until it is al dente (cooked but still firm to the bite).
- While the pasta is cooking, prepare the sauce. In a dry skillet or frying pan, toast the black pepper over medium heat for about a minute, until fragrant. Stir it constantly to avoid burning.
- Once the pasta is cooked, reserve a ½ cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Return the drained pasta to the pot or transfer it to a large bowl.
- Add ¼ cup of the reserved pasta water and deglaze the pan with the pepper.
- Add the pasta, ⅓ cup Pecorino Romano and ⅓ cup Parmesan cheese to the pan, tossing it well to coat the strands of spaghetti.
- Continue tossing until a creamy sauce forms. Repeat this process, adding more cheese and water as needed until the desired consistency is reached.
- Divide and plate, with an extra sprinkle of the reserved cheese on top. Serve warm and enjoy.