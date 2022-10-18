Chef Cristiano Bassani

Gene & Georgetti

500 N. Franklin St., Chicago, IL 60654

http://geneandgeorgetti.com

Check Out:

Online Store + Steak Boxes: G&G is now offering a plethora of house favorites and steaks for online order and delivery in the United States. Now fans of G&G can purchase homemade Limoncello (pick-up only), olives, honey, olive oils and more in the G&G online store. However, the real stand-out delivery option for steak lovers is the G&G Meats (online) Store, which offers curated boxes of the restaurant’s exceptional cuts of beef. From Filets to T-bones, to NY Strips and Prime Rib, everyone can enjoy G&G from the comfort of their homes, in between restaurant visits.

Recipe:

Cacio e Pepe

Serves 4 people

1 pound lumache pasta

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 tablespoons Pecorino Romano cheese (sheep milk cheese)

1 tablespoon parmigiano

1 cup pasta water

Salt and pepper to taste

Bring about 1 gallon of salted water to a boil. Add 1 lb lumache pasta and cook for 5-7 minutes over high heat. In a sauté pan, combine 1 cup of the pasta water, unsalted butter and a pinch of salt and pepper. Melt butter. Once melted, add cooked pasta and continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes over medium heat. Add parmigiano and pecorino romano cheeses to sauté pan, stir pasta evenly coating it in the cheese sauce.

Once pasta is well mixed in the cheeses, plate dish. Sprinkle small pinch of fresh black pepper on top.