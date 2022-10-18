Chef Cristiano Bassani
Gene & Georgetti
500 N. Franklin St., Chicago, IL 60654
Check Out:
Online Store + Steak Boxes: G&G is now offering a plethora of house favorites and steaks for online order and delivery in the United States. Now fans of G&G can purchase homemade Limoncello (pick-up only), olives, honey, olive oils and more in the G&G online store. However, the real stand-out delivery option for steak lovers is the G&G Meats (online) Store, which offers curated boxes of the restaurant’s exceptional cuts of beef. From Filets to T-bones, to NY Strips and Prime Rib, everyone can enjoy G&G from the comfort of their homes, in between restaurant visits.
Recipe:
Cacio e Pepe
Serves 4 people
1 pound lumache pasta
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
2 tablespoons Pecorino Romano cheese (sheep milk cheese)
1 tablespoon parmigiano
1 cup pasta water
Salt and pepper to taste
Bring about 1 gallon of salted water to a boil. Add 1 lb lumache pasta and cook for 5-7 minutes over high heat. In a sauté pan, combine 1 cup of the pasta water, unsalted butter and a pinch of salt and pepper. Melt butter. Once melted, add cooked pasta and continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes over medium heat. Add parmigiano and pecorino romano cheeses to sauté pan, stir pasta evenly coating it in the cheese sauce.
Once pasta is well mixed in the cheeses, plate dish. Sprinkle small pinch of fresh black pepper on top.