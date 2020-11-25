Lunchbreak: Butternut Squash Soup and No Flour Cheesy Biscuits

Mila Furman

Check out the Girl and The Kitchen website for all of Mila’s healthy and tasty recipes, her informative blog, who to find out about her personal chef services and how to sign up for her Zoom cooking classes.

Recipes:

Butternut Squash Soup



Ingredients:

5 cups of butternut squash (cleaned and cubed. *)

2 Honey crisp apples (peeled, cored and cubed)

3 carrots (peeled and cut into large pieces)

2 tbsp honey

1–2 tsp curry powder

1–2 tsp red chili flakes plus more for garnish

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice*

4–5 cups vegetable broth

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup coconut milk (the one from the can)

salt and pepper

pumpkin seeds for garnish



Instructions:

Pour olive oil into a pot. Combine butternut squash, apples and carrots in a p. You don’t want them too crowded because you want them to be able to caramelize a bit. Spread them out and drizzle olive oil and salt and pepper on the vegetables and apples. Cook for 15-20 minutes until soft and lightly caramelized. Make sure to stir a few times while they cook up so that no one side gets burned. Add Add curry, cinnamon, honey and orange juice. Cover with broth and simmer for 20 minutes. Taste for seasoning. Add contents to a food processor or vitamix or use a stick blender. Puree until completely smooth. Feel free to add more vegetable broth or a bit of water to thin it out. Pour into bowls and take a spoon and add a bit of coconut cream. Swirl it in with the back of the spoon to create an abstract design. Garnish with pumpkin seeds and red chili flakes.

No Flour Cheesy Biscuits

Ingredients:

2 cups Almond Flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 tbsp Garlic powder

1/2 tsp Sea salt

1 large Egg (whisked)

1/3 cup Heavy cream

1/3 cup Butter (melted)

1 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese (shredded)

2 tbsp chopped chives

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, stir together the almond flour, baking powder, garlic powder, and sea salt. Stir in the egg, heavy cream, and melted butter, until uniform. Fold in the shredded cheese. Use a large cookie scoop to scoop the dough onto the lined baking sheet, at least 2 inches apart. They will spread during baking. Form into rounded biscuit shapes (flatten slightly with your fingers), but don’t shape much to keep them looking rustic. Bake for about 12-16 minutes, until semi-firm and golden.