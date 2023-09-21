Mychael Bonner – Chef Partner of Di Pescara, Saranello’s, and The Ivy Room

Saranello’s

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, IL 60090

847-777-6878

https://www.saranellos.com

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, IL 60061

847-498-4321

https://www.di-pescara.com

Check Out:

Fall Harvest Fest

Friday, October 6th from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Indulge in an evening of live music, appetizers, family-style dinner, beer, wine, raffles, and an array of Fall activities!

Saranello’s Supper Club

Join us for Supper Club, featuring two new monthly specials Monday through Friday 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM and Saturday & Sunday 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

Di Pescara Supper Club

Join us for Supper Club, featuring two new monthly specials 11:30 AM – 5:00 PM Monday through Thursday and 11:30 AM – 4:30 PM Friday through Sunday, Dine-in and Carry Out.

Thanksgiving

Pick up Thanksgiving Dinner from Saranellos on Wednesday, November 22. The menu includes Roasted Sliced Vermont Turkey, choice of Salmon or Prime Rib, Butternut Squash Soup, Autumn Salad, Four Cheese Ravioli, Mashed Potatoes, Focaccia Sage Sausage Stuffing, Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Carrots, Cranberry and Orange Relish, Pumpkin Pie and Apple Crostata.

Recipe:

Butternut Squash Risotto

Serving Size: 4 servings

Ingredients:



– 1 Butternut Squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into small cubes

– 1 Onion, finely diced

– 2 Cloves of Garlic, minced

– 1 & 1/2 cups Arborio Rice

– 4 cups Vegetable Broth

– 1 cup White Wine (optional)

– 1/2 cup grated Parmesan Cheese

– 2 tablespoons Butter

– 2 tablespoons Olive Oil

– Salt and Pepper to taste

-2 tablespoons of Unsweetened Whipped Cream

– Fresh Parsley, chopped (for garnish)



Instructions:



1. In a large saucepan, heat the vegetable broth over medium heat until it simmers. Keep it simmering throughout the cooking process.



2. In a separate large pot or Dutch Oven, heat the olive oil and butter over medium heat. Add the diced onion and minced garlic, and sauté until the onion becomes translucent and slightly golden.



3. Add the butternut squash cubes to the pot and sauté for about 5 minutes, until they start to soften.



4. Add the arborio rice to the pot and stir well, coating the rice with the oil and butter mixture. Cook for another two minutes, stirring constantly.



5. If using, pour in the white wine and cook until it is absorbed by the rice, stirring continuously.



6. Begin adding the vegetable broth, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly and allowing the rice to absorb each ladle before adding more. Repeat this process until the rice is cooked al dente, which should take about 20-25 minutes. Adjust the amount of vegetable broth as needed to reach the desired consistency.



7. Once the rice is cooked, remove the pot from the heat. Stir in the grated parmesan cheese until it is fully melted and incorporated. Finish with whipped cream and season with salt and pepper to taste.



8. Let the risotto rest for two minutes before serving. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and additional grated parmesan cheese.



Enjoy your delicious Butternut Squash Risotto!