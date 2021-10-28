Lunchbreak: Buttermilk Pie

Belinda Smith-Sullivan

Chef, Author and Producer of Spice Blends

http://chefbelindaspices.com

Recipe:

Buttermilk Pie

1 (9-inch) Pie Crust Dough (page 68)

3 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup buttermilk, room temperature

1 tablespoon fresh-squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1⁄ 2 cups sugar

1⁄ 2 cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

This pie is very similar to Chess Pie (page 69)—except there is no cornmeal. In this version, the buttermilk and citrus give it its tanginess.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Roll out dough and place in a 9-inch glass pie baking dish. Line crust with parchment paper and weigh down with pie weights or beans. Bake in the oven for 6–7 minutes. Remove pie shell from oven and remove pie weights and parchment. Allow to cool.

In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, buttermilk, lemon juice, zest, and vanilla together until well combined. Gradually add the sugar to the bowl, whisking constantly. Add the butter, salt, and &our and whisk until smooth. Pour the mixture into the pie shell and bake for 50–55 minutes or until the filling has set but is slightly shaky in the middle. Allow to cool. Serve at room temperature or slightly warm.

Recipe is from her book: http://chefbelindaspices.com/southern-sugar-cookbook/