Chef D’Andre Carter: Executive Chef and Founder of Soul & Smoke

Soul & Smoke Locations:

Evanston: 1601 Payne St., Evanston, IL 60201

Avondale (at Rockwell on the River): 3057 N Rockwell St., Chicago, IL 60618

Time Out Market (West Loop): 916 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60618

Of Note:

New Soul & Smoke location at Rockwell on the River : Soul & Smoke opened their walk-up eatery at Rockwell on the River on Wednesday, June 29. Soul & Smoke’s Avondale ghost kitchen will be moving to this location, making it the first food merchant at Rockwell on the River. The space will be a counter-order concept with indoor and outdoor seating available. Soul & Smoke is eager to be the first barbecue restaurant to be featured at Rockwell on the River. Hours: Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Both indoor and outdoor seating will be available at the location, with various stadium seating located along the river.

: Over the past year, Soul & Smoke has branched out into the retail space with the launch of Chef D’Andre Carter’s signature BBQ sauce, which is currently being sold in all 44 Mariano’s grocery stores in the Chicagoland area, as well as a dozen local grocery chains in the Chicago suburbs and available for national shipping on their website store. Giving Back to Chicago: The company’s success goes directly back into their local communities through a variety of avenues, including World Central Kitchen’s Chef Corps program where, in collaboration with Chef José Andres, they were able to provide over 200,000 meals to the Chicago community during the pandemic and, most recently, thousands of meals to first responders in Highland Park. Chef Carter is also a current board member of The Trotter Project, and Soul & Smoke offers a 24-hour community fridge located at their Evanston location, which supplies meals free of charge to anyone in need.

Recipe:

S&S Grilled Buttermilk Chicken Wings at Home

1 qt Buttermilk

2 ¾ T Kosher Salt

1 ½ T Ground Black Pepper

1 ½ T Granulated Onion

3 T Granulated Garlic

1 ½ T Cajun Seasoning

1 ½ T Ground Thyme

1 ½ T Ground Cumin

2 t Allspice

3 lb Chicken Wings, Separated

1 bottle Soul & Smoke Original BBQ Sauce

Combine buttermilk, kosher salt, black pepper, granulated onion, granulated, garlic, cajun seasoning, ground thyme, ground cumin and allspice. Whisk until the spices are incorporated. Add chicken wings. Toss to coat and allow to marinate 12-24 hours. Heat grill or grill pan to medium high. Drain marinade from chicken wings and discard. Spray grill grate or pan with pan spray and add wings. Cook until the internal temperature reaches 165°.

If the exterior of the chicken is browning too quickly, move to a cooler part of the grill or remove from the grill and finish in an oven preheated to 350°.