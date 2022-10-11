David DiGregorio, Chef Partner of Osteria Via Stato

Osteria Via Stato

620 N State Street, Chicago IL

Open for lunch Tuesday – Friday and dinner seven days a week.

http://www.osteriaviastato.com

Recipe:

Busiate Pomodoro

Number of Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS AMOUNT MEASURE $ COST Busiate Pasta 1 pound Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 Oz. Sliced Garlic 1 Tbsp Torn Basil Leaves 2 Tbsp Pomodoro Sauce 2 ½ Cups Freshly Grated Grana A/N

Bring a gallon of water to a boil with 1 ½ tablespoons of Kosher salt. Add pasta and cook approximately 7 minutes. Drain the pasta and reserve a small amount (one cup) of pasta water and place to the side. Toss pasta with extra virgin olive oil and place on sheet tray to cool. Heat olive oil and garlic in pan over medium high heat and cook until pan is sizzling, and to the point of garlic browning. Add basil. Add the Pomodoro sauce and bring to a boil. Add pasta to sauce and cook together, adding a bit of the reserved pasta water if the sauce starts to lose its consistency. Plate getting some height in center. Garnish with aged grana.

RECIPE FOR: Pomodoro Sauce

Number of Servings: 2 Quarts

Dining Period: Prep

INGREDIENTS AMOUNT MEASURE Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 Oz Garlic (thinly sliced) 1 Cup White Wine 3 Oz Crushed Italian Plum Tomatoes (Nina or DiNapoli brands) 2 Quarts Kosher Salt 2 tsp Freshly Ground Black Pepper A few turns Red Chili Flakes 1 tsp Washed Basil Leaves torn ¼ Cup

In a large, heavy bottom pot, sweat the garlic in olive oil until toasty brown. Add chili flakes. Add white wine and simmer until the liquid is reduce by half. Add crushed tomatoes, salt, and pepper . Simmer for approximately 1 hour on low/medium heat. Stir in basil as the final step.

Cool completely.