David DiGregorio, Chef Partner of Osteria Via Stato
Osteria Via Stato
620 N State Street, Chicago IL
Open for lunch Tuesday – Friday and dinner seven days a week.
http://www.osteriaviastato.com
Recipe:
Busiate Pomodoro
Number of Servings: 4
|INGREDIENTS
|AMOUNT
|MEASURE
|$ COST
|Busiate Pasta
|1
|pound
|Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|2
|Oz.
|Sliced Garlic
|1
|Tbsp
|Torn Basil Leaves
|2
|Tbsp
|Pomodoro Sauce
|2 ½
|Cups
|Freshly Grated Grana
|A/N
- Bring a gallon of water to a boil with 1 ½ tablespoons of Kosher salt. Add pasta and cook approximately 7 minutes. Drain the pasta and reserve a small amount (one cup) of pasta water and place to the side. Toss pasta with extra virgin olive oil and place on sheet tray to cool.
- Heat olive oil and garlic in pan over medium high heat and cook until pan is sizzling, and to the point of garlic browning. Add basil.
- Add the Pomodoro sauce and bring to a boil.
- Add pasta to sauce and cook together, adding a bit of the reserved pasta water if the sauce starts to lose its consistency.
- Plate getting some height in center.
- Garnish with aged grana.
RECIPE FOR: Pomodoro Sauce
Number of Servings: 2 Quarts
Dining Period: Prep
|INGREDIENTS
|AMOUNT
|MEASURE
|Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|2
|Oz
|Garlic (thinly sliced)
|1
|Cup
|White Wine
|3
|Oz
|Crushed Italian Plum Tomatoes (Nina or DiNapoli brands)
|2
|Quarts
|Kosher Salt
|2
|tsp
|Freshly Ground Black Pepper
|A few turns
|Red Chili Flakes
|1
|tsp
|Washed Basil Leaves torn
|¼
|Cup
- In a large, heavy bottom pot, sweat the garlic in olive oil until toasty brown. Add chili flakes.
- Add white wine and simmer until the liquid is reduce by half.
- Add crushed tomatoes, salt, and pepper .
- Simmer for approximately 1 hour on low/medium heat.
- Stir in basil as the final step.
- Cool completely.