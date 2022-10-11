David DiGregorio, Chef Partner of Osteria Via Stato

Osteria Via Stato

620 N State Street, Chicago IL

Open for lunch Tuesday – Friday and dinner seven days a week.

http://www.osteriaviastato.com

Recipe:

Busiate Pomodoro        

Number of Servings: 4

INGREDIENTSAMOUNTMEASURE$ COST
 Busiate Pasta1pound 
Extra Virgin Olive Oil2Oz. 
Sliced  Garlic1Tbsp 
Torn Basil  Leaves2Tbsp 
Pomodoro Sauce2 ½Cups 
    
Freshly Grated GranaA/N  
    
  1. Bring a gallon of water to a boil with 1 ½ tablespoons of Kosher salt.  Add pasta and cook approximately 7 minutes.  Drain the pasta and reserve a small amount (one cup) of pasta water and place to the side.  Toss pasta with extra virgin olive oil and place on sheet tray to cool.
  2. Heat olive  oil and garlic in pan over medium high heat and cook until pan is sizzling, and to the point of garlic browning.  Add basil.
  3. Add the Pomodoro sauce and bring to a boil.
  4. Add pasta to sauce and cook together, adding a bit of the reserved pasta water if the sauce starts to lose its consistency.
  5. Plate getting some height in center.
  6. Garnish with aged grana.

RECIPE FOR:  Pomodoro  Sauce

Number of Servings:  2    Quarts

Dining Period:  Prep

INGREDIENTSAMOUNTMEASURE 
Extra Virgin Olive Oil2Oz 
Garlic (thinly sliced)1Cup 
White Wine3Oz 
 Crushed  Italian Plum Tomatoes (Nina or DiNapoli brands)2Quarts 
Kosher Salt         2tsp 
Freshly Ground Black PepperA few turns  
Red Chili Flakes1tsp 
Washed Basil Leaves torn¼Cup 
  1. In a large, heavy bottom pot, sweat the garlic in olive oil until toasty brown. Add chili flakes.
  2. Add white wine and simmer until the liquid is reduce by half.
  3. Add crushed tomatoes, salt, and pepper .
  4. Simmer for approximately 1 hour on low/medium heat.
  5. Stir in basil as the final step.
  • Cool completely.