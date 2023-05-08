Charles Haracz – Blue Plate Executive Chef

CABARET ZAZOU

14th floor of the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop – Theatre District

32 W. Randolph St., Chicago

http://www.cabaretzazou.com

Check Out:

Mother’s Day shows – The matinee is at 12:00 p.m. The evening show is at 7:00 p.m.

They are offering a special treat box that people can purchase for their moms if they are going to the Mother’s Day brunch matinee and/or evening show. It consists of:

2 Walnut Sugar Cookies-(contains nuts)

2 Chocolate Raspberry Cupcakes

2 Chocolate Macaroons – (contains nuts)

All Vegetarian

$19.50

Recipe:

Burrata Toast

Homemade Focaccia – Nichols Farm Spring Onion & Green Garlic Puree – Pickled Fresno Chili – Pistachio Dust

Four Star Mushroom Blue Oyster Conserva – Golden Pea Shoots – Pea Tendrils – Meyer Lemon



Pistachio Dust

Directions:

Pistachios lightly toasted and ground into a fine powder –

¼ cup yields 10 portions



Whipped Buratta (Yield: 10 portions)

1 cup Buratta or two, 4 ounce portions

2T Honey

Pinch Black Pepper

1t Salt

½ cup Green Garlic & Spring Onion Puree

1 ea lemon zest

2T lemon juice

Directions:

Whisk all ingredients together



Pickled Fresnos (Yield: 10 portions)

2 ea Fresnos (Sliced)

⅔ cup Rice Vinegar

¼ cup H20

⅓ cup Sugar

Directions:

Combine all pickling liquid ingredients and bring to a boil, while hot, pour over sliced fresno’s

Smoked Blue Oyster Conserva (yields: 10 portions)

½ cup Grilled Blue Oyster Mushrooms sliced thin

1 cups Rice Vinegar

½ cups olive oil

¼ cups vegetable oil

1 ea shallots (Sliced)

1 ea smashed garlic cloves

Directions:

Dress Blue Oyster Mushrooms with vegetable oil, salt & pepper, lightly grill, reserve for later use. Combine all ingredients except olive oil & mushrooms Bring to a boil, cook until garlic and shallots are soft Add in olive oil and grilled mushrooms, let come to room temperature before cooling completely. Grilled Blue Oyster Mushrooms ( oil, salt, black pepper)

Focaccia

8 cups Bread Flour

1 ¾ cups Water

1 ½ teaspoon Dry Yeast

½ cup Olive Oil

1 ½ teaspoon Salt

1 ½ cups Boiled Potato

2 Tablespoon Sugar

Directions:

Place everything in the bowl with a dough hook. Mix on #1 for 3 minutes. Mix on # 2 for 4 minutes. Place in an oiled bowl and let rise until doubled in size. Punch and then scale, then place into your mold and proof again. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt. Bake at 400*F until nice golden Brown. Brush again with olive oil.

Yield: 2, 9×13 inch pans

Green Garlic & Spring Onion Puree

6 Green Garlic

6 Spring Onions

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Cut Green Garlic & Spring Onions in half, lengthwise, discard the roots, rinse.

2. Cut the Green Garlic & Spring Onions, separating the green & white parts of the spring onions & green garlic.

3. Place the white parts in a small saucepan, with three tablespoons of water, simmer slowly until tender, add the green parts & cook for one minute longer.

4. Remove Green Garlic & Spring Onions from the heat & puree in a blender, add rice wine vinegar. Pass through a coarse strainer & refrigerate.

Garnish

Golden Pea Shoots

Pea Tendrils

Meyer Lemon Zest & Juice