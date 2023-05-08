Charles Haracz – Blue Plate Executive Chef
CABARET ZAZOU
14th floor of the Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop – Theatre District
32 W. Randolph St., Chicago
Check Out:
Mother’s Day shows – The matinee is at 12:00 p.m. The evening show is at 7:00 p.m.
They are offering a special treat box that people can purchase for their moms if they are going to the Mother’s Day brunch matinee and/or evening show. It consists of:
2 Walnut Sugar Cookies-(contains nuts)
2 Chocolate Raspberry Cupcakes
2 Chocolate Macaroons – (contains nuts)
All Vegetarian
$19.50
Recipe:
Burrata Toast
Homemade Focaccia – Nichols Farm Spring Onion & Green Garlic Puree – Pickled Fresno Chili – Pistachio Dust
Four Star Mushroom Blue Oyster Conserva – Golden Pea Shoots – Pea Tendrils – Meyer Lemon
Pistachio Dust
Directions:
- Pistachios lightly toasted and ground into a fine powder –
¼ cup yields 10 portions
Whipped Buratta (Yield: 10 portions)
1 cup Buratta or two, 4 ounce portions
2T Honey
Pinch Black Pepper
1t Salt
½ cup Green Garlic & Spring Onion Puree
1 ea lemon zest
2T lemon juice
Directions:
- Whisk all ingredients together
Pickled Fresnos (Yield: 10 portions)
2 ea Fresnos (Sliced)
⅔ cup Rice Vinegar
¼ cup H20
⅓ cup Sugar
Directions:
- Combine all pickling liquid ingredients and bring to a boil, while hot, pour over sliced fresno’s
Smoked Blue Oyster Conserva (yields: 10 portions)
½ cup Grilled Blue Oyster Mushrooms sliced thin
1 cups Rice Vinegar
½ cups olive oil
¼ cups vegetable oil
1 ea shallots (Sliced)
1 ea smashed garlic cloves
Directions:
- Dress Blue Oyster Mushrooms with vegetable oil, salt & pepper, lightly grill, reserve for later use.
- Combine all ingredients except olive oil & mushrooms
- Bring to a boil, cook until garlic and shallots are soft
- Add in olive oil and grilled mushrooms, let come to room temperature before cooling completely.
- Grilled Blue Oyster Mushrooms ( oil, salt, black pepper)
Focaccia
8 cups Bread Flour
1 ¾ cups Water
1 ½ teaspoon Dry Yeast
½ cup Olive Oil
1 ½ teaspoon Salt
1 ½ cups Boiled Potato
2 Tablespoon Sugar
Directions:
- Place everything in the bowl with a dough hook.
- Mix on #1 for 3 minutes.
- Mix on # 2 for 4 minutes.
- Place in an oiled bowl and let rise until doubled in size.
- Punch and then scale, then place into your mold and proof again.
- Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt.
- Bake at 400*F until nice golden Brown.
- Brush again with olive oil.
Yield: 2, 9×13 inch pans
Green Garlic & Spring Onion Puree
6 Green Garlic
6 Spring Onions
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Cut Green Garlic & Spring Onions in half, lengthwise, discard the roots, rinse.
2. Cut the Green Garlic & Spring Onions, separating the green & white parts of the spring onions & green garlic.
3. Place the white parts in a small saucepan, with three tablespoons of water, simmer slowly until tender, add the green parts & cook for one minute longer.
4. Remove Green Garlic & Spring Onions from the heat & puree in a blender, add rice wine vinegar. Pass through a coarse strainer & refrigerate.
Garnish
- Golden Pea Shoots
- Pea Tendrils
- Meyer Lemon Zest & Juice