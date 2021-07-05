Lunchbreak: Burnt Ends Birria Tacos

Mike Johnson – Chef/Owner of Sugarfire Smokehouse

http://www.sugarfiresmokehouse.com

8th annual Windy City Smokeout

Thursday, July 8 – Sunday, July 11

Located at the United Center Parking Lot

http://www.windycitysmokeout.com

List of 2021 Pitmasters: 17th Street BBQ (Murphysboro, IL), Blue Oak BBQ (New Orleans, LA), Bub City (Chicago, IL), Green Street Smoked Meats (Chicago, IL), Hogapalooza (Wynne, AR), Hoodoo Brown BBQ (Ridgefield, CT), Leroy & Lewis BBQ (Austin, TX), Lillie’s Q (Chicago, IL), Pappy’s Smokehouse (St. Louis, MO), Pearl’s Southern Comfort (Chicago, IL), Rodney Scott’s BBQ (Birmingham, AL), Salt Lick BBQ (Driftwood, TX), Sam Jones BBQ (Ayden, NC), SLAB (LA, CA), SugarFire Smokehouse (St. Louis, MO), Truth BBQ (Houston, TX), Ubon’s BBQ (Yazoo City, MS)

Thursday Music Line Up: Walker Country, Larry Fleet, Brett Eldredge

Friday Music Line Up: Tyler Booth, Lainey Wilson, Ryan Hurd, Morgan Evans, Darius Rucker

Saturday Music Line Up: Angie K, Ross Ellis, Cody Canada & the Departed, Riley Green, Dierks Bentley

Sunday Music Line Up: Jillian Jacqueline, Kolby Cooper, Hailey Whitters, Randy Rodgers Band, Jon Pardi

Recipe:

BURNT END BIRRIA TACOS

1 brisket

For the Marinade:

  • 3 dried guajillo peppers (you can add an ancho pepper if you want) – steep to reconstitute
  • 1 can chipotle peppers in adobo
  • 1/4 cup vinegar
  • 1/2 cup crushed tomatoes
  • 5 cloves garlic
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • Blend to make marinade.

For the Dip:

  • 1 medium onion chopped
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 6 whole cloves
  • Beef stock to cover sodium free, about 1 quart — simmer

For the Tacos:

  • 12-16, 4″ corn or flour tortillas
  • 1 medium onion chopped, optional
  • 1 bunch cilantro chopped, optional
  • 1 cup Mexican cheese blend grated

Method:

Purée marinade and marinate brisket for 24 hours.

Smoke to internal temp of 200 then chop.

Heat tortillas and dip in broth.

Build tacos with meat and cheese.

Sear on a flat top and add onion and cilantro.

Serve.

