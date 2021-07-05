Lunchbreak: Burnt Ends Birria Tacos

Mike Johnson – Chef/Owner of Sugarfire Smokehouse
http://www.sugarfiresmokehouse.com
8th annual Windy City Smokeout
Thursday, July 8 – Sunday, July 11
Located at the United Center Parking Lot
http://www.windycitysmokeout.com
List of 2021 Pitmasters: 17th Street BBQ (Murphysboro, IL), Blue Oak BBQ (New Orleans, LA), Bub City (Chicago, IL), Green Street Smoked Meats (Chicago, IL), Hogapalooza (Wynne, AR), Hoodoo Brown BBQ (Ridgefield, CT), Leroy & Lewis BBQ (Austin, TX), Lillie’s Q (Chicago, IL), Pappy’s Smokehouse (St. Louis, MO), Pearl’s Southern Comfort (Chicago, IL), Rodney Scott’s BBQ (Birmingham, AL), Salt Lick BBQ (Driftwood, TX), Sam Jones BBQ (Ayden, NC), SLAB (LA, CA), SugarFire Smokehouse (St. Louis, MO), Truth BBQ (Houston, TX), Ubon’s BBQ (Yazoo City, MS)
Thursday Music Line Up: Walker Country, Larry Fleet, Brett Eldredge
Friday Music Line Up: Tyler Booth, Lainey Wilson, Ryan Hurd, Morgan Evans, Darius Rucker
Saturday Music Line Up: Angie K, Ross Ellis, Cody Canada & the Departed, Riley Green, Dierks Bentley
Sunday Music Line Up: Jillian Jacqueline, Kolby Cooper, Hailey Whitters, Randy Rodgers Band, Jon Pardi
Recipe:
BURNT END BIRRIA TACOS
1 brisket
For the Marinade:
- 3 dried guajillo peppers (you can add an ancho pepper if you want) – steep to reconstitute
- 1 can chipotle peppers in adobo
- 1/4 cup vinegar
- 1/2 cup crushed tomatoes
- 5 cloves garlic
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp cumin
- Blend to make marinade.
For the Dip:
- 1 medium onion chopped
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 bay leaves
- 6 whole cloves
- Beef stock to cover sodium free, about 1 quart — simmer
For the Tacos:
- 12-16, 4″ corn or flour tortillas
- 1 medium onion chopped, optional
- 1 bunch cilantro chopped, optional
- 1 cup Mexican cheese blend grated
Method:
Purée marinade and marinate brisket for 24 hours.
Smoke to internal temp of 200 then chop.
Heat tortillas and dip in broth.
Build tacos with meat and cheese.
Sear on a flat top and add onion and cilantro.
Serve.