Chef Luis Almaraz – Warren’s Ale House

Warren’s Ale House – 51 Town Square, Wheaton, IL

http://www.warrensalehouse.com

Events:

Warren’s Ale House is partnering with HOTWORX for their Burn and Brew Free Workout Series.

Join Town Square Wheaton for a Free workout at HOTWORX, followed by a free round of beer at Warren’s Ale House!

Choose your FREE workout at HOTWORX, a 24-hour Infrared Sauna Fitness Studio! Select one of 6 Isometric workouts or one of 3 HIIT workouts. Earn the Burn there, then head next door to Warren’s for a FREE beverage. It’s the perfect way to reward yourself after a workout! *HOTWORX will provide a yoga mat and towel to use.

*Every Thursday in September

*Sessions begin at 6:45p.m.

*Town Square Wheaton — 271 Town Square, Wheaton, IL

To sign up for the events: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/burn-and-brew-free-workout-and-beer-event-tickets-412332606927

http://www.townsquarewheaton.com

http://www.hotworx.net

Recipes:

Brie To Me Burger

Ingredients

8oz Angus Beef Patty

2 slices of brie cheese

2 slices Applewood Bacon

1 tbl caramelized onions

1 tbl roasted mushrooms

Brioche bun

DIRECTIONS

In a saute pan cook 1 medium sliced onion until browned season with S/P Cook button mushrooms for a few minutes until they begin to sweat. season with s/p Cook 8oz burger to desired doneness Build burger with creamy brie cheese and top with bacon, caramelized onion, and mushrooms.

Diablo Burger

Ingredients

8oz Angus Beef Patty

1 slice of ghost pepper cheese

2 slices Applewood Bacon

1 tbl Diablo BBQ Sauce

1 egg

5-7 pickled jalapeños slices

Brioche bun

Diablo BBQ Sauce

1 bottle of your favorite bbq sauce

1 tbl of ghost pepper hot sauce (available in most grocery stores, adjust amount to desired heat)

DIRECTIONS:

Cook burger to desired doneness In a saute pan, cook 1 egg sunny side up Build burger with 1 slice ghost pepper cheese, bacon, pickled jalapeños, diablo bbq, sunny egg