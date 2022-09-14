Chef Luis Almaraz – Warren’s Ale House
Warren’s Ale House – 51 Town Square, Wheaton, IL
http://www.warrensalehouse.com
Events:
Warren’s Ale House is partnering with HOTWORX for their Burn and Brew Free Workout Series.
Join Town Square Wheaton for a Free workout at HOTWORX, followed by a free round of beer at Warren’s Ale House!
Choose your FREE workout at HOTWORX, a 24-hour Infrared Sauna Fitness Studio! Select one of 6 Isometric workouts or one of 3 HIIT workouts. Earn the Burn there, then head next door to Warren’s for a FREE beverage. It’s the perfect way to reward yourself after a workout! *HOTWORX will provide a yoga mat and towel to use.
*Every Thursday in September
*Sessions begin at 6:45p.m.
*Town Square Wheaton — 271 Town Square, Wheaton, IL
To sign up for the events: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/burn-and-brew-free-workout-and-beer-event-tickets-412332606927
http://www.townsquarewheaton.com
Recipes:
Brie To Me Burger
Ingredients
8oz Angus Beef Patty
2 slices of brie cheese
2 slices Applewood Bacon
1 tbl caramelized onions
1 tbl roasted mushrooms
Brioche bun
DIRECTIONS
- In a saute pan cook 1 medium sliced onion until browned season with S/P
- Cook button mushrooms for a few minutes until they begin to sweat. season with s/p
- Cook 8oz burger to desired doneness
- Build burger with creamy brie cheese and top with bacon, caramelized onion, and mushrooms.
Diablo Burger
Ingredients
8oz Angus Beef Patty
1 slice of ghost pepper cheese
2 slices Applewood Bacon
1 tbl Diablo BBQ Sauce
1 egg
5-7 pickled jalapeños slices
Brioche bun
Diablo BBQ Sauce
1 bottle of your favorite bbq sauce
1 tbl of ghost pepper hot sauce (available in most grocery stores, adjust amount to desired heat)
DIRECTIONS:
- Cook burger to desired doneness
- In a saute pan, cook 1 egg sunny side up
- Build burger with 1 slice ghost pepper cheese, bacon, pickled jalapeños, diablo bbq, sunny egg