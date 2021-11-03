Lunchbreak: Burger with Bacon Jam and Warm Cheese Sauce

Chef Erica McGhee

Brunch N Burgers

2255 W. Taylor Street – Chicago, IL 60612

http://www.brunchnburgerschicago.com

Special Promotions:

*10% discounts with proof of ID for…Chicago Hope Academy Students and Faculty, UIC Students and Faculty, Chicago First Responders, Illinois Medical District Workers

*Signature House made Jams for sale exclusively at Brunch N Burgers restaurant… Choice of **BNB Bacon Jam and **Caramelized Apple & Onion Jam

Recipe:

THE BNB SIGNATURE BURGER (By Chef Erica McGhee)

Ingredients

6oz (3/4 cup) ground tri-blend steak (or ground meat of choice)

2 oz (1/4 cup) mayo

2 oz (1/4 cup) bacon jam

1 egg

2 oz (1/4 cup) fresh cut fries (cooked)

2 oz (1/4 cup) of warm cheese sauce

2 oz (1/4 cup) soften butter

1 Brioche bun (or bun of choice)

Salt & Pepper

Assemble

Take the six ounces of ground tri-blend steak and make two three-ounce balls. Take the two balls and place them on a hot flattop grill.

Base the bun with butter and toast it on the flattop (remove bun once toasted and set aside). With a grill press, press each ball until they are completely flattened (Sprinkle each fattened patty with salt and pepper).

While burger patties are cooking, apply a small amount of oil to a clean hot area on the flattop. Crack open an egg and cook (remove egg when it’s done and set aside).

Once the patties form a brown crispy skin, flip patties allowing them to cook for one to two minutes per side, depending on the thickness.

Build A Burger

Take bottom part of the bun and apply mayo.

Place one patty on top of the mayo and apply a teaspoon of bacon jam, place second patty on top of bacon jam.

Place fresh cut cooked fries on top of second patty.

Drizzle cheese sauce on top of fresh cut fries.

Place a table spoon of bacon jam on top of cheese sauce. Place the sunny side up egg on top of the bacon jam (sprinkle egg with salt and pepper). Apply mayo to top bun, place top bun on top of egg and enjoy!