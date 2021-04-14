Lunchbreak: Burger Italiano

Lorraine Orbon, owner of Tuscan Hen Market

https://www.tuscanhenmarket.com/

Tuscan Hen Market

4019 North Damen Avenue

Chicago, IL 60618

773.666.5555

Recipe:

Tuscan Hen’s Burger Italiano

Hamburger Ingredients:

1lb. Ground Beef

1lb. Hot Italian Sausage

½ cup Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs

1 large Egg

2 tbsp. Milk

1 tsp. Garlic Powder

1 tsp. Italian Seasoning

1 tsp. Salt

½ tsp. Ground Black Pepper

1 Red Onion, thinly sliced

1 tomato, sliced

8 slices Provolone Cheese

Arugula

Melted Butter

Brioche Hamburger Bun

Mix ground beef, Italian sausage, breadcrumbs, egg, milk, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Form into 8 thin patties. Place four of the patties on wax paper and top with one slice of cheese, one slice of red onion, and one slide of tomato. Cover with another patty and seal together. Repeat with other patties. Preheat grill or sauté pan to medium heat. Grill or sauté patties 3-4 minutes per side. Add a piece of provolone on top of patty and cook until melted. Brush both sides of the bun with butter and grill or toast in the oven until light brown. Spread red pepper aioli on the bottom and top of the bun. Place the cooked patty on the bun and top with arugula.

Roasted Red Pepper Aioli:

2 Garlic Cloves

½ cup Roasted Red Bell Peppers, drained & patted dry

1/3 cup Mayonnaise

2 tbsp. Olive Oil

Salt & Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Finely chop the garlic in a food processor. Add the peppers and blend until almost smooth. Blend in the mayonnaise. With the machine running, blend in the oil. Season the aioli, to taste, with salt and pepper. Transfer the aioli to a small bowl. (The aioli can be made 2 days ahead. Cover and refrigerate.)