Chef Damarr Brown – Co-Chef, Top This Mac N’ Cheese

Top This Mac N’ Cheese

Delivery via Toast and carry-out at 49 E. Cermak, Chicago

Monday – Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm

312.326.3450

http://www.topthismacandcheese.com

Check Out:

“First Responder First Fridays”, where they’re offering complimentary meals to health care providers (with an id), plus all emergency technicians, firemen and officers in uniform. From 11 am – 8 pm, the first Friday of every month, this South Loop mac n’ cheese delivery & carry-out concept will feed all first responders until they run out.

Recipe:

Buffalo Fried Shrimp

Buffalo Sauce:

1 pint Louisiana hot sauce

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1 cup cold diced unsalted butter (2 sticks)

Salt to taste

Method:

Heat the hot sauce in a small pot with spices until it summers, off the heat whisk in diced butter until fully incorporated.

Fried Shrimp:

2 lb raw shrimp peeled and deveined

1 cup all-purpose flour

Salt to taste

1 tsp black pepper

2 tsp granulated garlic

2 tsp paprika

1/2 cup buttermilk

oil, for frying

Method:

Add the buttermilk, salt, paprika, granulated garlic, and shrimp to a large bowl and let it sit for 10 minutes. Season the all purpose flour with the remaining salt, paprika, granulated garlic, and black pepper. Remove the shrimp from the milk mixture and coat well with the seasoned flour. Make sure to coat the shrimp really well with lots of seasoned flour. You should not be able to see the shrimp under the flour. Fry the shrimp for 3-4 minutes or until crispy in oil. The oil should be about 350 degrees F. Remove the shrimp from the oil and place it on a plate with paper towel. In medium size bowl, coat the fried shrimp with the reserved buffalo sauce.

Chef Erick Williams’ Southern Macaroni and Cheese

serves 6 to 8

Ingredients:

1 pound elbow macaroni

1 cup whole milk

1 cup evaporated milk

2 pounds shredded extra-sharp cheddar (about 32 ounces)

4 ounces cream cheese

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Method:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place a medium saucepan over medium heat and add the evaporated and whole milk (you want to bring the milk to a light simmer). Whisk in following spices: garlic, onion, paprika, salt, and pepper. Once incorporated, whisk 1½ pounds of the sharp cheddar and 4 ounces cream cheese. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil (it should have a little less salt than seawater). Add macaroni and cook according to package directions until a little under al dente, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a colander and drain. Mix all the macaroni with the cheese sauce. Add half the macaroni mixture to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish in an even layer. Sprinkle 4 ounce of cheddar evenly on top. Spread the remaining macaroni mixture on top in an even layer and add the remaining cheddar. Transfer to the middle rack of the oven and bake for 10 minutes allowing the top to melt. Remove from the oven. Serve warm.