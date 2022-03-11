Lunchbreak: Buffalo Chicken Dip

Matt Smith – Chef, Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

41 E. Superior St., Chicago, IL 60611

(312) 266-0400

http://www.jakemelnicks.com

Event:

To celebrate March Madness 2022, Jake Melnick’s is throwing their very own Munch Madness Tournament, an interactive online contest that pits 32 fan favorite items against each other to crown a true champion.

Winner of The Bracket: Party for 4 people at Jake Melnick’s or at home (via carryout.) Food, drinks and dedicated table all to yourself to watch the game. ($250 value.)

Must enter by March 24th.

Recipe:

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

Serves: 6-8

Prep time: 5 Minutes

Total time: 35 Minutes

Ingredients

Chicken Thighs | 1 Pound

Jake’s Super-Hot Wing Sauce | 3 Tablespoons

Ranch Dressing | 3 Tablespoons

Blue Cheese Dressing | 3 Tablespoons

Cream Cheese | 6 Ounces

Directions

1. Place chicken thighs and Super Hot Sauce in a medium sauce pan. Simmer on the stove over medium heat then cover.

2. In a bowl, combine ranch dressing, cream cheese, blue cheese and whisk until mixed thoroughly.

3. Once chicken is cooked all the way through, remove from heat and shred the chicken using two forks.

4. Add chicken and sauce to cheese mixture and stir together. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

5. Serve with your favorite chips.