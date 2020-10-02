Lunchbreak: Brussels Sprouts Tacos with Spicy Carrot Puree

Tony Antonacci – Taco Melly Owner

Taco Melly

16 South Fairview Avenue, Park Ridge IL

Hours of Operation:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Thursday: 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.847-720-4288



http://www.tacomelly.com

Special: $2 tacos (all tacos) all day on National Taco Day (Sunday 10/4).

Recipe:

Brussels Sprout Tacos with Spicy Carrot Puree



Ingredients:

4 c. shaved brussels sprouts

½ tsp. Cajun seasoning (optional)

2 tbsp. olive oil

3 large carrots

1 tsp. dried habanero pepper (or any fresh/dried peppers of your choice)

2 tbsp. honey

salt and pepper to taste

Tortillas or lettuce of your choice

Recipe:

Season shaved brussels sprouts with olive oil, Cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper. On a sheet tray, roast in the oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, or until the brussels sprouts are golden brown and crispy around the edges. Set aside.

Boil carrots until soft. Add the carrots, honey, dried pepper (or fresh pepper, or hot sauce), salt, and pepper, to a blender. Blend until smooth.

Build the tacos in tortillas or large lettuce leaves , or over rice and beans to create a bowl. Simply place the cooked brussels sprouts in the tortilla, and top with the desired amount of carrot puree. Enjoy!



