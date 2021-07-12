Lunchbreak: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nicole Guini, Pastry Chef at Adalina
Adalina – Located at 912 N. State St in the Gold Coast. Reservations open via OpenTable.
Recipe:
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
42 g or 1.5 oz (3T) melted brown butter (after browning)
170 g or 6oz (1.5 sticks) melted European style butter
185 g or 3/4 cups plus 1 TBS of dark brown sugar (dark brown not light brown)
110 g or 1/2 cup of white granulated sugar
5 g or 2 tsp kosher salt
3 g or splash vanilla paste or vanilla extract
1 egg
9 g or 1/2 TBS plus 1 tsp baking powder
2 g or 1/2 tsp of baking soda
320 g or 2 cups plus 2 TBS of all-purpose flour
200 g or 1 1/4 cup 70 % dark chocolate
100 g or 1 heaping cup of 33 % milk chocolate
Procedure:
- Preheat your oven to 350 F.
- In a small pot, place 1/2 stick of butter. Turn on low heat and begin to melt. After butter has melted it will begin to bubble, become very fragrant (nutty) and start to toast. You want the butter to be the color of a light caramel when you remove it from the heat. Scale out 42 g or 1.5 oz. to reserve. This is the brown butter.
- Melt the European-style butter in a plastic bowl in the microwave or over the stovetop in a small pot. Once melted, remove from heat and combine with the brown butter. Transfer to the bowl of a stand-up mixer like KitchenAid if you have one (this recipe can also be mixed by hand).
- Add the dark brown sugar and the white granulated sugar, salt and vanilla. Begin to mix with the paddle attachment on low speed.
- Crack your egg in a small bowl (no shells), then transfer to your butter sugar mixture. Mix until they are emulsified (when two fats combine).
- In a separate bowl, combine all your dry ingredients (flour, baking powder and soda and chocolates). Add these to your mixture all at once. Paddle until everything comes together, but do not overmix.
- Transfer cookie dough to another bowl, scrape the bottom of your mixing bowl to ensure that everything was incorporated evenly.
- Scoop cookie dough onto a cookie sheet side by side and chill the dough in the fridge or freezer for at least 30 minutes.
- Once rested and cold, spread cookies out on your sheet pan 2-3 inches apart (depending on the size of your cookie scoop) and bake for 12-15 minutes at 350 F.
- Allow to cool at least 15 minutes before enjoying. Store in airtight container overnight to retain freshness.