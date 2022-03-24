Alissa Wallers – Pastry Chef Instructor at Table and Lain
Table and Lain
7322 Madison St. – Forest Park, IL
630-363-0814
Check out:
Private dining/ events, open pastry classes on Thursdays and Sundays and private cooking classes for groups.
Recipe:
Brown Butter Almond Cake
|Powdered Sugar
|¾ cup + 1
|Tablespoon
|Almond Flour
|1/3
|cup
|All-Purpose Flour
|1/4
|cup
|Baking Powder
|1/4
|teaspoon
|Sea Salt
|pinch
|Honey
|1 1/2
|teaspoons
|Egg Whites
|3 or
|approx. ½ cup
|Butter, unsalted
|4 1/2
|Tablespoons
|Vanilla Extract
|1/2
|teaspoon
|Fresh or Frozen Raspberries (optional)
|As needed
|Sliced Almonds (optional)
|As needed
|Yield
|7-8 cupcake size cakes
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375F
- Combine all the dry ingredients
- Over a low/medium heat melt the butter. Once the butter melts continue to cook, swirling the pan constantly until the butter is dark golden brown and has a nutty aroma, 3-5 minutes.
- Add the honey, half the egg whites, vanilla and hot brown butter to the dry ingredients. Gently whisk to combine.
- Add the remaining whites and stir until just combined.
- Portion into lightly greased cupcake molds, filling halfway.
- Add frozen or fresh raspberries and sliced almonds on top
- Bake for about 8-10 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the middle.
- Let cool on a cooling rack for 5 minutes then remove from pan
- Once the cakes are completely cool they can be stored in an airtight container or froze
Chef’s Tip:
- Different fresh, frozen, or canned fruits can be used depending on season and availability. For examples : peaches, plums, pears or blueberries
- This cake can be made in individual portions or a larger tea cake. For a 6” cake double the recipe, lightly grease a cake pan and place a circle of parchment on the bottom before adding the batter. Baking time will increase but doneness can be checked by inserting a toothpick in the middle and having it come out clean.