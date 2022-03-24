Alissa Wallers – Pastry Chef Instructor at Table and Lain

Table and Lain

7322 Madison St. – Forest Park, IL

630-363-0814

https://www.tablelain.com/

Check out:

Private dining/ events, open pastry classes on Thursdays and Sundays and private cooking classes for groups.

Brown Butter Almond Cake

Powdered Sugar¾ cup + 1Tablespoon
Almond Flour1/3cup
All-Purpose Flour1/4cup
Baking Powder1/4teaspoon
Sea Salt pinch
Honey1 1/2teaspoons
Egg Whites3 or approx. ½ cup
Butter, unsalted4 1/2Tablespoons
Vanilla Extract1/2teaspoon
   
Fresh or Frozen Raspberries (optional) As needed
Sliced Almonds (optional) As needed
   
Yield7-8 cupcake size cakes      

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 375F
  • Combine all the dry ingredients
  • Over a low/medium heat melt the butter. Once the butter melts continue to cook, swirling the pan constantly until the butter is dark golden brown and has a nutty aroma, 3-5 minutes.
  • Add the honey, half the egg whites, vanilla and hot brown butter to the dry ingredients. Gently whisk to combine.
  • Add the remaining whites and stir until just combined.
  • Portion into lightly greased cupcake molds, filling halfway.
  • Add frozen or fresh raspberries and sliced almonds on top
  • Bake for about 8-10 minutes until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted in the middle.
  • Let cool on a cooling rack for 5 minutes then remove from pan
  • Once the cakes are completely cool they can be stored in an airtight container or froze

Chef’s Tip:

  • Different fresh, frozen, or canned fruits can be used depending on season and availability. For examples : peaches, plums, pears or blueberries
  • This cake can be made in individual portions or a larger tea cake. For a 6” cake double the recipe, lightly grease a cake pan and place a circle of parchment on the bottom before adding the batter. Baking time will increase but doneness can be checked by inserting a toothpick in the middle and having it come out clean.