Lunchbreak: Brown Butter Almond Cake with Sour Cherries

Mindy Gohr, Bittersweet Pastry Shop

Time Out Market Chicago

916 West Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

312.637.3888

https://www.timeoutmarket.com/chicago/

Bittersweet

1114 W. Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657

773.929.1100

https://bittersweetpastry.com/

Event:

Time Out Market’s “Feed Your Soul Jazz Brunch,” taking place every Sunday from 11am–3pm and featuring dishes from each of the chefs within the Fulton Market food hall.

The full brunch menu can be seen here.

The Chicago Soul Jazz Collective will perform from 1–3pm every Sunday.

Recipe:

Brown Butter Almond Cake with Sour Cherries

14 oz (1 ¾ cup) powdered sugar

3 oz (6T) all purpose or GF baking flour

3 oz (6T) almond flour

15 oz (about 10 egg whites) egg whites

8 oz (1 cup) butter

½ tsp vanilla extract

1 cup sour cherries, pitted (if using frozen, thaw and drain)

Preheat oven to 350. Prepare cake pan. Spray 9” cake pan with non-stick spray. Line bottom of pan with parchment paper and spray again. Coat pan with flour or GF flour. Alternatively, butter and flour individual cupcake molds for individual cakes. Set aside. In medium bowl, whisk together powdered sugar, flour, and almond flour. Add egg whites and mix until just combined. Melt butter in saucepan. Once melted the butter will foam up a bit, then subside. Watch carefully as lightly browned specks begin to form at the bottom of the pan. Smell the butter; it should have a nutty aroma. Pour brown butter into flour mixture scraping brown bits from bottom of pan. Whisk together until combined. Add vanilla extract. Pour half of batter into pan. Place half of cherries over top of batter. Pour remaining batter on top. Distribute remaining cherries on top. Bake in preheated oven for about one hour. The top should be golden brown and the edges will start to shrink away from the pan. Let cool in pan for about 15 minutes then turn onto cooling rack to cool completely.