Taylor Bischof, Chef de Cuisine
Guinness Open Gate Brewery Chicago
901 W Kinzie St., Chicago, IL 60607
http://www.guinnessbrewerychicago.com
Recipe:
Brown Bread
Yield: 1 9×5 loaf
1 cup Milk
1 oz Butter, melted
½ cup Molasses
½ cup Guinness Draught Stout
1 oz Brown Sugar
2 cups Whole Wheat Flour
2/3 cup All Purpose Flour
¼ cup Steel Cut Oats
1 ½ tsp Baking Soda
¾ tsp Salt
- Combine all wet ingredients in a mixing bowl
- Pour all dry ingredients on top and mix until just combined, being sure to scrap the bottom of the bowl
- Spray your loaf pan with pan spray
- Top each bread with a line of the steel cut oats down the center
- Bake at 300F for 30 minutes, rotate and bake for another 30 minutes
- Skewer should come out clean, internal temperature will be 180F