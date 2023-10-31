Taylor Bischof, Chef de Cuisine

Guinness Open Gate Brewery Chicago 

901 W Kinzie St., Chicago, IL 60607

http://www.guinnessbrewerychicago.com

Recipe:

Brown Bread 

Yield: 1 9×5 loaf 

1             cup                         Milk 

1             oz                           Butter, melted 

½             cup                         Molasses 

½             cup                         Guinness Draught Stout 

1             oz                           Brown Sugar 

2             cups                       Whole Wheat Flour 

2/3         cup                         All Purpose Flour 

¼             cup                         Steel Cut Oats 

1 ½         tsp                          Baking Soda 

¾             tsp                          Salt 

  1. Combine all wet ingredients in a mixing bowl 
  2. Pour all dry ingredients on top and mix until just combined, being sure to scrap the bottom of the bowl 
  3. Spray your loaf pan with pan spray 
  4. Top each bread with a line of the steel cut oats down the center 
  5. Bake at 300F for 30 minutes, rotate and bake for another 30 minutes 
  6. Skewer should come out clean, internal temperature will be 180F  