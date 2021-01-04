Lunchbreak: Broiled Eggplant Japonaise

Chef Jacques Pépin

Recipe:

Broiled Eggplant Japonaise

Serves 4

Make this quick, flavorful dish in the summer, when freshly picked eggplant is plentiful. Select long, narrow Japanese or Chinese eggplants. This makes a good first course, and it can also be served with broiled or roasted meat or fish in place of a salad.

2 tablespoons peanut oil

2 small Japanese or Chinese eggplants (1 pound total), unpeeled, cut lengthwise into ½-inch-thick slices (about 8)

1/4 teaspoon salt

Sauce

1 clove garlic, peeled, crushed, and chopped fine (½ teaspoon)

1 teaspoon sugar

1½ tablespoons light soy sauce

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

Preheat the broiler. Line a cookie sheet with nonstick aluminum foil and spread the oil onto it. Press the eggplant slices into the oil, turning them so they are coated on both sides, and arrange them in one layer on the cookie sheet. Sprinkle with the salt.

Place the eggplant under the broiler, 5 to 6 inches from the heat source, and broil for 5 minutes, until the surface is bubbly and brown spots have appeared. Turn the eggplant slices and broil for 5 minutes on the other side.

While the eggplant is broiling, prepare the sauce:

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

Transfer the broiled eggplant to a platter and immediately pour the sauce over it. Set aside to cool, then serve at room temperature.

NOTE: The sauce is also good on salads, or with sushi or poached fish.

Photo credit is Tom Hopkins, and recipe credit line is: Excerpted from JACQUES PÉPIN QUICK & SIMPLE © 2020 by Jacques Pépin. Photography © 2020 by Tom Hopkins. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.