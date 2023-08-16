Tim Coonan – Founder, Big Shoulders Coffee

Locations:

West Town: 1105 W. Chicago Ave.

Gold Coast: 858 N. State St.

The Loop: 213 W. Lake St.

Chicago Board of Trade: 141 W. Jackson Blvd.

Wacker: 311 S. Wacker Drive

https://www.bigshoulderscoffee.com/

Recipe:

BROCCOLI ASIAGO SCONES

Ingredients

3.5 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp sugar                                                                                                                         

1 tsp baking Powder

½ tsp salt

2.75 sticks chilled cubed butter  

1 heaping cup grated Asiago cheese (split)

2 cups blanched broccoli florets

2 large eggs

6 oz Heavy Cream

Egg wash/brush

Procedure:

  1.  Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Combine dry ingredients and whisk to mix thoroughly.
  3. Cut in cold butter and work with fingertips into flour. A mixture of fully incorporated and pea sized butter pieces is ok.
  4. Add broccoli and 8 ounces of asiago cheese.
  5. Add egg and cream. Do not over mix dough – it should look rough.
  6. Using a scoop, portion 3 x 4 on a prepared baking sheet. Press down lightly.
  7. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle top with reserved 2 ounces of asiago cheese.
  8. Bake for 20 minutes to a beautiful golden brown color.