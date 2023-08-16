Tim Coonan – Founder, Big Shoulders Coffee
Locations:
West Town: 1105 W. Chicago Ave.
Gold Coast: 858 N. State St.
The Loop: 213 W. Lake St.
Chicago Board of Trade: 141 W. Jackson Blvd.
Wacker: 311 S. Wacker Drive
https://www.bigshoulderscoffee.com/
Recipe:
BROCCOLI ASIAGO SCONES
Ingredients
3.5 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp sugar
1 tsp baking Powder
½ tsp salt
2.75 sticks chilled cubed butter
1 heaping cup grated Asiago cheese (split)
2 cups blanched broccoli florets
2 large eggs
6 oz Heavy Cream
Egg wash/brush
Procedure:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Combine dry ingredients and whisk to mix thoroughly.
- Cut in cold butter and work with fingertips into flour. A mixture of fully incorporated and pea sized butter pieces is ok.
- Add broccoli and 8 ounces of asiago cheese.
- Add egg and cream. Do not over mix dough – it should look rough.
- Using a scoop, portion 3 x 4 on a prepared baking sheet. Press down lightly.
- Brush with egg wash and sprinkle top with reserved 2 ounces of asiago cheese.
- Bake for 20 minutes to a beautiful golden brown color.