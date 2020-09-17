Lunchbreak: Brisket

Mila Furman

Melt in Your Mouth Oven Cooked Brisket

Ingredients

7-8 pounds of brisket

1 bottle of ketchup

1 1/2 cups of dry red wine

1 – 1 1/2 cups water

1.5 tbsp chicken base – I find it milder than beef base

1/4 cup dehydrated onion flakes

7-8 cloves of garlic roughly chopped

2 onions roughly chopped

6 large carrots cut into large chunks

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Combine ketchup, water, dehydrated onion, garlic, wine and chicken base and mix to combine.

Slather this beautiful mixture onto the brisket sneaking it into each nook and cranny.

If you have time let stand in refrigerator for 24 hours.

Preheat oven to 350-degrees and place remaining ingredients over brisket in a tightly sealed roasting pan into the oven.

Cook for 3-4 hours. Typically the rule of thumb is an hour a pound. But the true test is when it pulls apart with two forks..

Place in refrigerator overnight to cool (if possible).

Remove fat and cut against the grain NOT with the grain.