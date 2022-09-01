Chef Ramiro Bahena, Antique Taco

Antique Taco Bridgeport: 1000 W 35th St., Chicago, IL 60609

Antique Taco Wicker Park: 1360 N Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60622

http://www.antiquetaco.com/

Event:

Tacos & Tequila at Chicago Gourmet

Tacos and Tequila will take place on Thursday, September 22 from 7 – 10 PM atop the Harris Theater at Millennium Park.

Tickets are $99 per person, exclusive of taxes and fees, 21+.

Chicago Gourmet is held from September 22 -25, 2022 atop the Harris Theater Rooftop at Millennium Park.

https://www.chicagogourmet.org/

Recipe:

Brisket Taco

BEWARE SAUCE

Yield: 1.5 Cups

Ingredients:

1 Oz Habanero Peppers

2.5 Oz (5 T)Garlic Cloves

1/2 Cup Fresh Lime Juice

1/2 Tbsp Turmeric

1/2 Tsp Sweet Paprika

1/2 Tbsp Kosher Salt, and to taste

1/2 Cup Salad Oil

Technique:

Grill habaneros until just blackened on all sides. Sautée garlic cloves in salad oil over medium high heat until golden brown. Add all ingredients but oil to a powerful blender and blend until smooth. With motor still running, slowly add in oil, and blend until emulsified. Adjust seasoning with salt and refrigerate.

ANTIQUE SPICE

Spice Blend Used In: Brisket Taco

Yield: Approx 2 Cups

Ingredients:

2.25 Oz (4 ½ T) Kosher Salt

0.7 Oz (1.4 T)) Ancho Chile Powder

0.5 Oz (1 T) Smoked Paprika

0.5 Oz (1 T) Chipotle Powder

0.5 Oz (1 T) Garlic Powder

0.2 Oz (1.2 teaspoon) Ground Black Pepper

0.2 Oz (1.2 teaspoon) Ground Cumin

0.2 Oz (1.2 teaspoon) Mexican Oregano

Technique:

Toast and blend Mexican Oregano. Thoroughly mix all ingredients and store in an airtight container.

THE BRISKET

We just trim fat off the brisket and season with Antique Spice and in it goes into the oven for 12 hours at 225 degrees.

Brisket Taw Untrimmed – 1 Pc (17lb)

Antique Spice – 1 cup