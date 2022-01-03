Lunchbreak: Brisket Hash

Sam O’Keefe – Executive Sous Chef, Dove’s Luncheonette
Dove’s Luncheonette
1545 N. Damen Ave., Chicago, IL 60622
Recipe:
Brisket Hash
INGREDIENTS:
Brisket Hash – Serves 2 – 4
8 lb. Whole Beef Brisket (you lose about half this weight during the cooking process, so will end up with ~4 lbs.)
Brisket rub
1 lb. Red Potatoes
2 Poblano Peppers – roasted and chopped
Chipotle Mayo
2 oz. Queso Fresco
2 oz. Scallions
4 Eggs
2 Slices of Texas toast
Brisket Rub:
1c salt
1/2c course ground black pepper
1/4c ancho chile powder
1/4c guajillo chile powder
Chipotle Mayo:
1c mayo
1/4c chipotle puree
DIRECTIONS:
- Trim the majority of the fat off a whole beef brisket, leaving a thin layer of fat to keep brisket moist when smoking
- Rub with brisket rub
- Smoke on an outdoor smoker at 220* for 14 hours
- Remove brisket from smoker, wrap with butchers paper and plastic wrap, let rest at room temp until cool
- Chop brisket in to 1″ cubes
- In a pan (cast iron), sear chopped brisket with poblano peppers and a small amount of neutral oil, turning every 3-5 min
**You can also use pre-cooked brisket for this! Buy from your favorite local BBQ spot or grocery store**
- Roast poblano peppers until skin is charred on stove top or in broiler
- Peel skin off and remove seeds from peppers
- Dice peppers
- Roast red potatoes on a bed of salt for 45 min at 350*
- Let cool
- Smash into semi-flat rounds by hand
- Deep fry in a pan with oil until crispy, season with salt
- Toss fried potatoes with chipotle mayo
- Place fried & dressed potatoes on a plate, top with seared brisket & poblano peppers
- Serve each plate with a slice of Texas toast & 2 eggs cooked your way
- Garnish with queso fresco and scallions