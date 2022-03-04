Lunchbreak: Brisket Egg Rolls

Blake Baum, Chef and Owner – City’s Edge

City’s Edge

5310 W. Devon Ave., Chicago, IL 60646

https://www.citysedgechicago.com/

Events:

-This SATURDAY March 5th: St. “PRACTICE” Day:  A kick off to St. Patrick’s Day.  Irish Dancers starting at noon, bands all Day and a special St. Patrick’s day menu that will run the month of March

-FRIDAY FISH FRY for Lent

-MARCH MADNESS will run food and drink specials

Recipe:

Brisket Egg Rolls

2 cups chopped brisket

1/2 cups shredded monetary jack cheese

4oz (1/2 cup) green chilies

Frozen egg roll wrappers

Combine all 3 ingredients in a large mixing bowl.  Mix well until combined.

Roll a small amount of the brisket mixture in the egg roll wrapper, seal.

Deep Fry or Air Fry until fully cooked.

Serve with your favorite BBQ sauce.

