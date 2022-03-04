Lunchbreak: Brisket Egg Rolls

Blake Baum, Chef and Owner – City’s Edge
City’s Edge
5310 W. Devon Ave., Chicago, IL 60646
https://www.citysedgechicago.com/
Events:
-This SATURDAY March 5th: St. “PRACTICE” Day: A kick off to St. Patrick’s Day. Irish Dancers starting at noon, bands all Day and a special St. Patrick’s day menu that will run the month of March
-FRIDAY FISH FRY for Lent
-MARCH MADNESS will run food and drink specials
Recipe:
Brisket Egg Rolls
2 cups chopped brisket
1/2 cups shredded monetary jack cheese
4oz (1/2 cup) green chilies
Frozen egg roll wrappers
Combine all 3 ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix well until combined.
Roll a small amount of the brisket mixture in the egg roll wrapper, seal.
Deep Fry or Air Fry until fully cooked.
Serve with your favorite BBQ sauce.