Carlos Ramirez, Executive Chef County BBQ

County BBQ

1352 W. Taylor Street, Chicago

https://www.county-bbq.com

Events:

Pumpkin Carving – Thursday, 10/27

County BBQ, Chicago’s spot for the best smoked meats, sandwiches and more , is excited to bring back its annual Pumpkin Carving Contest. Taking place on Thursday, October 27th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., guests are invited to wear their best costume and bring their pumpkin carving skills! Prizes will be given for the best costume AND best carved pumpkin. Those who wear a costume will also receive a complimentary order of County’s delicious pork puppies.



Kids and adults are welcome and (for adults) there will be $2 Miller Lite, High Life and PBR specials in addition to County’s specialty cocktails. County is located in the heart of Little Italy at 1352 W. Taylor Street. More information and County’s full menu can be seen at https://www.county-bbq.com/menu.

*AND*

Thanksgiving To-Go

Thanksgiving Menu:

Whole smoked turkey

OR

Smoked turkey by the pound

Sides included are:

Mashed potatoes

Gravy

Roasted brussels sprouts

Plus the full catering menu is also available for those who want to make any additions.

Recipe:

County Brisket Chili

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

2 Medium Spanish onions

2 Green Bell Peppers

3 jalapenos

2 cans diced tomatoes with juice

2 garlic gloves

2 qt Beef broth/drippings from Brisket

2 cups tomato puree

4 cups of kidney beans

4 cups of Chopped Brisket

½ tablespoon of paprika

½ tablespoon salt

½ tablespoon black pepper

½ tablespoon ancho chili powder

½ tablespoon mild chili powder

Sauté onions, peppers, garlic and jalapeños in medium pot, with brisket drippings or oil at medium heat. Once vegetables are translucent add spices. Next add diced tomato, tomato purée, beef broth and simmer for 20-30 mins. Stir occasionally. Once water reduces, add kidney beans and chopped brisket. Lower heat and stir occasionally for additional 10-15 mins. Once happy with thickness and consistency, serve with sour cream, cheddar and jalapeños over the top and side of tortilla chips.