Jeff Lawler – Owner, Geja’s Café

Geja’s Café

340 W Armitage Avenue, Chicago

https://www.gejascafe.com/

Events:

-National Cheese Fondue Day is April 11th!

– National Cheese Fondue WEEK at Geja’s – April 10 – 16 – Guests dining at Geja’s will receive complimentary Cheese Fondue with any premier fondue dinner.

– Geja’s Café Spring Premier Fondue Dinner ($58 per person)

Course 1

Spring Cheese Fondue, Dippers and Salad

This decadent cheese fondue is a blend of Brie and Monterey Jack melted down with garlic, grapefruit juice, white wine, and garnished with fresh chives. Dippers include assorted breads, grapes, apple wedges, peppers, broccoli, grape tomatoes, dried apricots, gherkins and smoked landjaeger sausage. This course is served with a brussels sprout and kale salad with dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese and Geja’s Dijon Vinaigrette.

Course 2

Spring Entrée Fondue Course

The entrée course includes succulent meats including beef tenderloin, gulf shrimp, and chicken breast, with asparagus, broccoli, zucchini, peppers, mushrooms, onions and potatoes. Geja’s is featuring TWO new spring sauces for this course – A blackberry gastrique and mango-peach sauce. Classic Geja’s sauces will also be served alongside including warm barbecue, chimichurri, teriyaki, spicy aioli, horseradish with chive and fresh dill. The cooking style for this limited-time entrée course is a flavorful Jerk pineapple broth. Guests will be able to add Lobster and Scallops to their combination for an additional cost.

Course 3

Spring Dessert Fondue

This is also unlike anything Geja’s has ever done. White chocolate is melted down with heavy cream and a touch of butter. A bright raspberry coulis will be drizzled tableside to complement the rich white chocolate fondue. Dippers include kiwi, banana, strawberries, pineapple, pretzel sticks, angel food cake, Lotus biscoff cookies and Vanille Patisserie’s lemon meringue bites. As you know Vanille is one of Chicago’s premier French patisseries and is partnering with Geja’s for this special offer.

Recipe:

Brie and Monterey Jack Cheese Fondue

Serves 4

1 #- Brie Cheese, cut into pieces

1.25 #- Monterey Jack Cheese, shredded

8 oz- Grapefruit Juice

2 oz- White Wine, dry

½ Tbsp- Garlic, minced

1 tsp- White Pepper

1 tsp- Onion Powder

¼ C- Cornstarch

¼ C- Water

1 tsp- Fresh Chives, minced

Instructions

In a double boiler, add grapefruit juice, white wine, and garlic. Heat up until almost boiling.

Add both cheeses to the double boiler and keep heating.

Add white pepper and onion powder.

Cook for 30 minutes.

Using a handheld blender, mix the cheese until smooth.

In a bowl, mix water and cornstarch to make a slurry.

Add slurry to the cheese and blend well.

Cook for another 20 minutes until thickened.

Pour in a fondue pot and garnish with chives.

Helpful hints

Try a variety of other breads. Pumpernickel, French, pretzel, raisin, and onion breads work very well.

Cut bread night before serving and store in a container which is left slightly open. This will allow the bread to firm and dry, creating a great contrast of textures (traditional fondue is served with stale bread).

Use vegetables, fruits, smoked sausages and dried fruits for dipping.