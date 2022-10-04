Ben Lustbader – Chef/Owner

Sarah Mispagel – Chef/Owner

Loaf Lounge

2934 N Milwaukee Ave., Suite E, Chicago, IL 60618

Wednesday-Sunday 8am-4pm

https://www.loafloungechicago.com/

Recipe:

Breakfast Sandwich – Capicola, Egg & Cheese

You will need:

One croissant, sliced long-ways

Soft butter

Four slices of Capicola

Four tablespoons of fig mostarda (see recipe below)

One egg

Two slices of Muenster cheese

-Smear some soft butter on the cut sides of the croissant and toast in a hot pan or griddle. Spread the fig mustard on the bottom side of the croissant. Fry an egg in butter, and set aside. Shingle the Capicola so it overlaps and place in a hot pan. Flip over and place the fried egg on top. Layer the muenster on top of the egg and cover so the cheese melts. Place the fried capicola-egg-cheese on top of the fig mustard and put the top of the croissant on to complete the sandwich. Enjoy!

Fig Mostarda:

Fresh figs: 1 pound (De-stem and rough chop)

Dry figs: 1 cup

Fennel: 1 bulb

Raw sugar: ¼ cup

Yellow mustard seed: 1.5 TB

Dijon: 2 tsp

Mustard powder: 1 tsp

Sherry vinegar: ½ cup

Fig water:

Salt: 2 tsp

Honey: ¼ cup

Honey vinegar (optional): splash

Lemon: ½ lemon

Chop the dried figs and pour just enough boiling water to cover them. Let them sit while you prepare the other ingredients.

Put the sherry vinegar in the pot and then add salt, mustard powder, mustard seed, Dijon, raw sugar, and fennel. Bring to a simmer and add in about half of your chopped up fresh figs. Allow to gently simmer for about 15 mins. Add the now softened dry figs and the water they steeped in. Allow to simmer for another 15 mins. Add the remaining fresh figs and simmer for about 15 mins. Turn off the heat and add the honey, honey vinegar, and the juice of half of a lemon. If you don’t have honey vinegar, add the extra half lemon and a touch more honey. Puree some or all of the mustard to adjust the consistency to your liking.