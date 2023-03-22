Chloe Gould – Chef/Owner

http://www.dixiepura.com

Event:

DixiePura Kitchen at Bacino’s Lincoln Park Brunch Popup 2204 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

Last weekend: 3/25 & 3/26 — 10a-3p

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=742479734184677&set=a.537918971307422

Recipe:

Breakfast Fried Rice & House Toast

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients:

2 cups Cooked Long Grain White Rice (best if it’s a day old)

1 each Parker House Chicken Sausage Link, bite size pieces (or your choice of protein)

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced ginger

¼ cup yellow onion, small diced

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

To taste Salt and pepper

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 large eggs, whisked

2 green onion, finely chopped

Garnish with furikake

Method of Preparation:

In a large pan over medium heat, add the oil.

When the oil is hot, add sausages, garlic, ginger, and onion, cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until fragrant.

Add the rice and gently break it up in the pan until it’s easy to stir fry.

Scramble eggs into the rice and when they are about 80% cooked add the soy sauce, salt, and pepper, and stir to combine.

Lower the heat to low and add the sesame oil and green onions.

Serve hot and enjoy.

House Toast

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

4 slices Buttermilk or Brioche Bread

½ cup half and half

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1 teaspoon Rum (optional)

2 large eggs

½ teaspoon cinnamon, ground

1 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon butter

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the griddle to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a medium bowl mix together the half and half, vanilla, rum, eggs, cinnamon, and sugar.

Melt the butter on the griddle.

Then dip each slice on both sides one at a time and place them on the griddle, cook for about 1-2 minutes on each side, depending on the thickness of the bread. Serve hot and enjoy dusted with powdered sugar and maple syrup.