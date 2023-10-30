Birgit Kobayashi – Owner, Café Selmarie

4729 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL

Café Selmarie, a beloved restaurant and bakery in the Lincoln Square neighborhood that just celebrated its 40th anniversary, will be closing in early 2024. Owner Birgit Kobayashi will be retiring.

CAFÉ SELMARIE RECIPE FOR BREAD PUDDING CARAMEL BREAD PUDDING serves approximately 8 – 10 4 – 5 DAY OLD CROISSANTS 1 GRANNY SMITH APPLE 1/2 CUP RAISINS 1/2 CUP WALNUT PIECES Grease a 9″ pan and line with a parchment circle. cut the croissants into bite size pieces. Peel and chop the apple. Add to the croissants with the raisins and walnuts. Put all the ingredients in the pan. Make the custard: 5 EGGS 1 1/2 CUP MILK 1 CUP HEAVY CREAM 1 1/2 TEASPOON CINNAMON 1 CUP BROWN SUGAR 1/2 TEASPOON VANILLA 1/2 TEASPOON SALT Mix the brown sugar and cinnamon so that the cinnamon gets evenly incorporated Whisk in the eggs and mix well Add the milk, vanilla, and salt Pour custard over croissants and bake at 300 about 2 hours; Insert a cake tester or tip of a paring knife to make sure custard is baked and not liquidy. After cooling, turn onto a serving platter and drizzle with caramel. Make the caramel: 1/2 CUP HEAVY CREAM 1/2 CUP BROWN SUGAR 1 TEASPOON VANILLA 1 TABLESPOON SALT put everything in a small saucepan and cook over medium flame. Continue to boil until it is an amber color and thickened. Pour over bread pudding and serve at room temperature or warmed up a little. Serve with whipped cream.