Alonso Beckford Chef, The Matrix Room and Meg’s Lounge

The Matrix Room

808 Illinois Rt. 59 – Naperville, IL 60540  

(630) 581-7200

http://www.matrixvenue.com/matrix-room/

Recipe:

Braised Short Ribs with Celery Root Puree Ingredients:                                                   

  • 12oz short ribs
                                                                                                  
  • Salt and pepper
                                                                                                  
  • Berbere blend
                                                                                                  
  • Red wine
                                                                                                  
  • Beef stock

Short rib preparation:                                                    

  • Season short ribs
    • Sear in a pan (1) until both sides are brown
                                                                                                                                    
    • Transfer to a different pan (2)
                                                                                                                                    
    • Deglaze pan (1) with red wine
                                                                                                                                    
    • Add liquid from pan (1) to the pan (2) with the short ribs
                                                                                                                                    
    • Cover completely with beef stock
                                                                                                                                    
    • Cover with foil
                                                                                                                                    
    • Braise for 4-6 hours at 350 degrees
                                                                                                                                    
    • Once done, let cool

Celery Root Puree Ingredients:  

  • 2 whole celery roots, chopped
    • Milk
    • Salt and pepper

Puree preparation:                                                                                                                                                                        

  • Put chopped celery root in a pot
    • Cover with milk
                                                                                                                                    
    • Boil until celery is soft and tender
                                                                                                                                    
    • Once soft and tender transfer to a blender
                                                                                                                                    
    • Puree until smooth