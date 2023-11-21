Alonso Beckford Chef, The Matrix Room and Meg’s Lounge
The Matrix Room
808 Illinois Rt. 59 – Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 581-7200
http://www.matrixvenue.com/matrix-room/
Recipe:
Braised Short Ribs with Celery Root Puree Ingredients:
- 12oz short ribs
- Salt and pepper
- Berbere blend
- Red wine
- Beef stock
Short rib preparation:
- Season short ribs
- Sear in a pan (1) until both sides are brown
- Transfer to a different pan (2)
- Deglaze pan (1) with red wine
- Add liquid from pan (1) to the pan (2) with the short ribs
- Cover completely with beef stock
- Cover with foil
- Braise for 4-6 hours at 350 degrees
- Once done, let cool
- Sear in a pan (1) until both sides are brown
Celery Root Puree Ingredients:
- 2 whole celery roots, chopped
- Milk
- Salt and pepper
Puree preparation:
- Put chopped celery root in a pot
- Cover with milk
- Boil until celery is soft and tender
- Once soft and tender transfer to a blender
- Puree until smooth
- Cover with milk