Melissa Villanueva, Founder & CEO of Brewpoint Coffee

Brewpoint Coffee locations:

124 W Park Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126

617 N York St., Elmhurst , IL 6012

125 S Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126

163 S Oak Park Ave., Oak Park, IL 60302

https://brewpointcoffee.com/

Check Out:

● Online store: 30% off sale on coffees and teas Sept 29th-Oct 2nd brewpointcoffee.com with code: COFFEEDAY30

● Cafe Promotion: Spend $20+ at your favorite Brewpoint coffee shop, get your order 20% off your whole order!

Recipe:

Borealis Snickerdoodle Cookie Recipe

Brewpoint’s signature latte made into a delicious snickerdoodle cookie

Brewpoint items

● Acrobat Coffee

● Borealis Syrup

Ingredients:

● 2 cups Flour

● 2 tsp Baking Powder

● 2 tsp Brewpoint Acrobat Blend ground for Espresso

● 1/2 cup Unsalted Butter (softened)

● 1 cup Sugar

● 1/4 cup Brewpoint Borealis Syrup

● 1 tsp Vanilla Extract

● 1 Egg

● 1 cup Toffee Chips

● Cinnamon

Recipe:

1. Preheat the oven to 350F and butter the cookie sheet.

2. In a medium bowl mix flour, baking powder and Brewpoint Acrobat espresso. Mix until combined and set aside.

3. In a large mixing bowl cream butter, sugar and vanilla.

4. Add egg and mix in.

5. Slowly add your flour mixture to the wet ingredients and mix until thoroughly combined.

6. Stir Toffee Chips into dough.

7. Scoop your batter and roll into balls and then roll in cinnamon.

8. Place cookie balls on cookie sheet and lightly glaze with Brewpoint Borealis syrup.

9. Bake for 9 to 10 minutes.

Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Nuts (Almond)