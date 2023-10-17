Executive Chef Willian Silas of Wake ‘n Bacon in East Lakeview

Wake ’n Bacon

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657

773-880-5100

Check Out:

New Dinner Service: Now open for dinner on weekends, ass the space itself transforms from day to night, a chef-driven dinner menu is served every Friday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. As the sun goes down, the lights will dim, the hanging flowers will begin to twinkle, and the walls will begin to glow. Working with executive chef Will Silas, the Ayala’s were able to incorporate both of their multi-cultural roots into the menu, with dishes from Taiwan, China, Argentina, El Salvador, the Philippines and more like Sweet Salmon Couscous, South By Southeast Ribs, Abso-Luis Delish Tacos and more. For a relaxing add-on, all food and drink items can be infused with CBD to add a unique twist and enhance diners’ experience.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Fundraiser: Wake ‘n Bacon will donate $1 from every “Mo’ Chicks Mo’ Poblanos” sandwich sold during the month of October to the Lynn Sage Foundation Chicago’s In Good Taste Campaign. The sandwich is $16 and features marinated grilled chicken thigh, pineapple pickled red onions, fresh tomato, and roasted poblano mayo on a toasted banh mi and is served with tater tots.



Recipe:

BOMBAZO PAMBAZO SANDWICH

Mexican-style sandwich filled with chorizo, potatoes, avocado, sour cream and pineapple pickled red onions, served on a roll, brushed with guajillo salsa and griddled.

Serves 1

BOMBAZO PAMBAZO SANDWICH INGREDIENTS:

3 oz (6T) Chorizo con Papas (chorizo with potatoes)

-9 oz (just over a cup) Mexican-style chorizo

-4 gold potatoes (can also substitute for frozen diced potatoes)

-1 tbs salt (or to taste)

3 oz (6) Guajillo Salsa

-6 to 8 dried guajillo chiles

-3 chopped garlic cloves

-1/2 onion chopped

-salt, pepper, oregano and cumin to taste (roughly 1 tsp)

2 oz (1/4 cup) Cilantro Lime Sauce

-1/4 cup lime juice

-1 tsp minced garlic

-1 cup fresh cilantro

-1/2 cup sour cream

-Salt, to taste

.75 oz (1 ½T) Pineapple Pickled Onion

-1 sliced red onion

-3/4 cup apple cider vinegar

-1/2 cup pineapple juice

-1 tsp salt

-1 tsp honey

1/2 Sliced Avocado

1 toasted Bolillo Sandwich Roll

GUAJILLO SALSA METHOD:

1. Toast the chilies first in a dry pan to soften them and help release some of the oils. Pro Tip: cut the top off andscrape the seeds out after they have been toasted.

2. Sweat onion and garlic in a pan with a drizzle of oil then add cleaned chilies and cover with water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes.

3. Add salt, pepper, oregano and cumin if desired, then puree in a blender or food processor till smooth.

CHORIZO CON PAPAS METHOD:

1. Bring a deep pot of salted water to a boil and carefully add potatoes. Boil for about 15 minutes until they are tender but not too soft. Remove potatoes from water.

2. Meanwhile cook chorizo on pan according to package instructions.

3. Chop cooked potatoes into bite sized pieces and add to cooked chorizo. Mix gently as to not mush potatoes.

CILANTRO LIME METHOD:

1. Add all ingredients into a blender or food processor until smooth.

PINEAPPLE PICKLED RED ONIONS METHOD:

1. Add vinegar, pineapple juice, salt and honey into a small saucepan and cook until it begins to simmer.

2. Remove from heat and pour over sliced red onion and let marinate for 30 minutes.

BOMBAZO PAMBAZO METHOD:

1. Brush both sides bolillo bread with guajillo salsa and slightly toast both sides on griddle or in saute pan.

2. Once toasted, layer with sliced avocado on bottom, the top with the chorizo con papas and pineapple pickled red onion. Drizzle with cilantro cream and then top with other half of bolillo bread.