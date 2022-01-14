Lunchbreak: Bolognese Sauce

Antonio Fiasche- Owner/Executive Chef

Peanut Park Trattoria

1359 W. Taylor Street, Little Italy, Chicago, Il 60607

312.929.4188

Recipe:

Bolognese Sauce – serves 4

1Tbs. Extra virgin olive oil to sauté

½ cup Celery, diced

½ cup Carrot, diced

½ cup Onion, diced

8 oz Butter, cubed

1 cup Beef, ground

1 cup Pork, ground

1.25 cup Whole peeled can plum tomatoes, pureed

1 tsp. Nutmeg, ground

t.t. Sea salt

t.t. black pepper

500g (about a pound) box Pappardelle (1/4 box per person) Caponi pasta is a great brand.

In a 4-quart stockpot heat up the olive oil medium heat 1 min. Add meat to brown 5 min. Add butter, celery, carrots, and onion. Sweat for 15 minutes. Add pureed tomato, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Simmer for 25 minutes

Get a pot of water on the stove to boil to cook the pasta. When it’s boiling salt the water, it should taste like the ocean. Add the pasta and cook as instructed on the box. In a separate sauté pan add your Bolognese sauce. Heat up the sauce. When the pasta is done cooking, set a ½ cup water to the side. Drain water, add pasta to the pan with the sauce. Add an ounce of the pasta water per serving to the pan and turn the heat on to medium high. Stir the pasta and the sauce together for about two minutes.

Serve with grated parmigiano cheese and Enjoy!