Lunchbreak: Blueberry + Sweet Cheese Galette

Ben Truesdell, Executive Chef of Dusek’s Tavern
Dusek’s Tavern
1227 W. 18th St., Chicago, IL 60608
https://www.dusekschicago.com/
Recipe:
Blueberry + Sweet Cheese Galette
Serves 6-8
Cream cheese dough:
1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour
pinch salt
pinch baking powder
½ cup cream cheese, cut into 1/2″ cubes and frozen
9 tablespoons butter, preferably European-style, cut into 1/2″ cubes and frozen
—
Ice water with a splash of vodka or vinegar, as needed
Directions:
-Mix dry ingredients together in a large bowl
-In a food processor with the blade attachment, pulse frozen cream cheese into dry mix until cream cheese is broken into very fine pieces, the size of grains of rice or smaller
-Add butter and pulse into dry mix until butter is the size of small peas
-Transfer butter/cream cheese/dry mix back into the bowl. Slowly drizzle in ice water, a tablespoon or two at a time, mixing well with fingers after each addition to evenly distribute the water, until dough is just hydrated enough to hold together.
-Press dough into a compact disc, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or overnight.
Sweet cheese filling:
½ cup + 2 tablespoons cream cheese, softened
½ cup + 2 tablespoons fromage blanc (or more cream cheese)
1 2/3 cup confectioner’s sugar
1 egg yolk
pinch salt
zest of 1/2 lemon
splash of vanilla extract
Directions:
-In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, paddle cheese together until smooth and soft, scraping down the sides of the bowl several times.
-Add the rest of the ingredients and paddle until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Blueberry filling:
2 ¾ cups blueberries
1/3 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 teaspoons lemon juice
pinch salt
Directions:
Right before assembling the galette, mix everything together.
To build and bake the galette:
-Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
-Line a baking sheet with parchment paper
-Roll dough into a 12″ round. Lay it out on the prepared sheet tray.
-Spread a layer of sweet cheese filling on the dough, about 6″ across and 1/2 ” thick (you may have cheese filling left over)
-Spoon prepared blueberry mixture over the cheese filling.
-Fold edges of galette up. being careful not to crack the dough if possible.
-Brush the top edges of the dough with egg wash or cream, sprinkle generously with sugar.
-Bake at 375 for 25-35 minutes, or until the dough is a rich golden brown and the filling is bubbling.
-Cool fully before slicing.