Lunchbreak: Blueberry + Sweet Cheese Galette

Ben Truesdell, Executive Chef of Dusek’s Tavern

Dusek’s Tavern

1227 W. 18th St., Chicago, IL 60608

https://www.dusekschicago.com/

Recipe:

Blueberry + Sweet Cheese Galette

Serves 6-8

Cream cheese dough:

1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour

pinch salt

pinch baking powder

½ cup cream cheese, cut into 1/2″ cubes and frozen

9 tablespoons butter, preferably European-style, cut into 1/2″ cubes and frozen

—

Ice water with a splash of vodka or vinegar, as needed

Directions:

-Mix dry ingredients together in a large bowl

-In a food processor with the blade attachment, pulse frozen cream cheese into dry mix until cream cheese is broken into very fine pieces, the size of grains of rice or smaller

-Add butter and pulse into dry mix until butter is the size of small peas

-Transfer butter/cream cheese/dry mix back into the bowl. Slowly drizzle in ice water, a tablespoon or two at a time, mixing well with fingers after each addition to evenly distribute the water, until dough is just hydrated enough to hold together.

-Press dough into a compact disc, wrap tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or overnight.

Sweet cheese filling:

½ cup + 2 tablespoons cream cheese, softened

½ cup + 2 tablespoons fromage blanc (or more cream cheese)

1 2/3 cup confectioner’s sugar

1 egg yolk

pinch salt

zest of 1/2 lemon

splash of vanilla extract

Directions:

-In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, paddle cheese together until smooth and soft, scraping down the sides of the bowl several times.

-Add the rest of the ingredients and paddle until smooth. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Blueberry filling:

2 ¾ cups blueberries

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 teaspoons lemon juice

pinch salt

Directions:

Right before assembling the galette, mix everything together.

To build and bake the galette:

-Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

-Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

-Roll dough into a 12″ round. Lay it out on the prepared sheet tray.

-Spread a layer of sweet cheese filling on the dough, about 6″ across and 1/2 ” thick (you may have cheese filling left over)

-Spoon prepared blueberry mixture over the cheese filling.

-Fold edges of galette up. being careful not to crack the dough if possible.

-Brush the top edges of the dough with egg wash or cream, sprinkle generously with sugar.

-Bake at 375 for 25-35 minutes, or until the dough is a rich golden brown and the filling is bubbling.

-Cool fully before slicing.