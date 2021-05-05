Lunchbreak: Blondies

Molly Birnbaum, Editor in Chief, America’s Test Kitchen Kids
Book:
My First Cookbook is a collection of approachable and fun recipes designed to introduce kids ages 5 to 8 to the kitchen, along with their grown-ups. It’s not about getting dinner on the table, but about doing fun cooking projects together. My First Cookbook will inspire the youngest chefs to enter the kitchen, empower them to cook, and engage their creativity–plus they’ll have fun doing it.
Recipe:
Blondies
My First Cookbook
Makes 16 blondies
Total Time: 50 minutes, plus 2 hours cooling time
Safety: Recipe uses the microwave, a knife, and the oven
Gather Equipment
Dry measuring cups
Measuring spoons
Chef’s knife
Small microwave-safe bowl
and plate
Cutting board
Aluminum foil
8-inch square metal baking pan
2 bowls (1 large, 1 medium)
Whisk
Rubber spatula
Oven mitts
Cooling rack
Prepare Ingredients
Vegetable oil spray
1 cup (5 ounces) all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup packed (7 ounces) light
brown sugar
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
(see page 10 for how to melt butter)
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2/3 cup pecans, chopped
½ cup (3 ounces) chocolate chips
Start Cooking!
1. Heat and line
Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Make aluminum foil sling for 8-inch square metal baking pan (see photos, page 14). Spray foil with vegetable oil spray.
2. Whisk dry
In medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.
3. Whisk wet
In large bowl, whisk brown sugar and melted butter until combined. Add egg and vanilla and whisk until combined.
4. Mix
Add flour mixture and use rubber spatula to stir until no dry flour remains. Add pecans and chocolate chips and stir to combine. Scrape batter into foil-lined baking pan and smooth top.
5. Bake
Bake until top is shiny and cracked and feels firm to the touch, 25 to 27 minutes. (Ask an adult for help.)
6. Cool
Let blondies cool completely in pan on cooling rack, about 2 hours. Use foil to carefully lift blondies out of pan and transfer to cutting board. Cut into squares. Serve.
Fun Fact!
The Difference Between Blondies and Brownies
Is the only difference between blondies and brownies . . . the color?! Yes and no. Blondies and brownies are both delicious bar treats that look similar—except brownies are dark brown and blondies are a light golden brown. Brownies are dark brown due to all the chocolate in them. Blondies rely on brown sugar instead of chocolate for sweetness. That’s why blondies taste more like chocolate chip cookies (but are softer and moister) than brownies.