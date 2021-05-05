Lunchbreak: Blondies

Molly Birnbaum, Editor in Chief, America’s Test Kitchen Kids

Book:

My First Cookbook is a collection of approachable and fun recipes designed to introduce kids ages 5 to 8 to the kitchen, along with their grown-ups. It’s not about getting dinner on the table, but about doing fun cooking projects together. My First Cookbook will inspire the youngest chefs to enter the kitchen, empower them to cook, and engage their creativity–plus they’ll have fun doing it.

Recipe:

Blondies

My First Cookbook

Makes 16 blondies

Total Time: 50 minutes, plus 2 hours cooling time

Safety: Recipe uses the microwave, a knife, and the oven

Gather Equipment

Dry measuring cups

Measuring spoons

Chef’s knife

Small microwave-safe bowl

and plate

Cutting board

Aluminum foil

8-inch square metal baking pan

2 bowls (1 large, 1 medium)

Whisk

Rubber spatula

Oven mitts

Cooling rack

Prepare Ingredients

Vegetable oil spray

1 cup (5 ounces) all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup packed (7 ounces) light

brown sugar

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

(see page 10 for how to melt butter)

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2/3 cup pecans, chopped

½ cup (3 ounces) chocolate chips

Start Cooking!

1. Heat and line

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Make aluminum foil sling for 8-inch square metal baking pan (see photos, page 14). Spray foil with vegetable oil spray.

2. Whisk dry

In medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.

3. Whisk wet

In large bowl, whisk brown sugar and melted butter until combined. Add egg and vanilla and whisk until combined.

4. Mix

Add flour mixture and use rubber spatula to stir until no dry flour remains. Add pecans and chocolate chips and stir to combine. Scrape batter into foil-lined baking pan and smooth top.

5. Bake

Bake until top is shiny and cracked and feels firm to the touch, 25 to 27 minutes. (Ask an adult for help.)

6. Cool

Let blondies cool completely in pan on cooling rack, about 2 hours. Use foil to carefully lift blondies out of pan and transfer to cutting board. Cut into squares. Serve.

Fun Fact!

The Difference Between Blondies and Brownies

Is the only difference between blondies and brownies . . . the color?! Yes and no. Blondies and brownies are both delicious bar treats that look similar—except brownies are dark brown and blondies are a light golden brown. Brownies are dark brown due to all the chocolate in them. Blondies rely on brown sugar instead of chocolate for sweetness. That’s why blondies taste more like chocolate chip cookies (but are softer and moister) than brownies.