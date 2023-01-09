Norma Samaan, Owner

Vanilla Sugar Bakery

540 Duane Street

Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

630-480-0316

https://www.vanillasugarbakery.com/

Recipe:

Vanilla Sugar Bakery Signature Blackout Cake

2c Sugar

1 1/3 c flour

3/4 c cocoa (preferably dutch)

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 eggs

1/2 c whole milk

1/2 c buttermilk

1/2 c vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 c hot water (to intensify the chocolate flavor alter with 1/2 half coffee – leftover from the morning pot works great – and 1/2 boiling water)

Sift all dry ingredients and set in mixing bowl on low speed. Gradually add in oil, eggs and milk. Scrape bowl and do a quick stir all around bowl. Place mixer on lowest speed and gradually add in hot water or hot water/coffee . Once again scrape bowl one last time.

Bake at 325 for 25-30 minutes or center comes out clean with toothpick check.

(makes best for 3 layer 6inch or 8inch depending on preferred cake thickness.)

Once baked remove from pans to cool. Level cakes with knife and place in freezer.

To Make Chocolate Frosting

1 c unsalted butter – room temp

1/2 c salted butter – room temp

1 c unsweetened cocoa

4 c confectioners’ sugar

1/3-1/2 c half and half

2 tsp vanilla extract

Sift powdered sugar and cocoa together – set aside. Cream butter at high speed and scraping bowl in intervals until butter is lighter in color. Slowly fold in powdered sugar and cocoa. once incorporated place back onto mixer at low speed. Gradually add in half and half until preferred frosting consistency.

To Make Ganache Drip

1 c milk chocolate chunks or chips

1 c heavy cream

On low-medium heat warm heavy cream until slight bubbles form on edges – not to a boil. Place chocolate chips in a heat resistant bowl. Slowly whisk in heated heavy cream to chocolate chips and continue to do so until all heavy cream is added. Then whisk quickly to ensure all chocolate is melted. Set aside to slightly cool and drippable at a room temp.