Lamar Moore

Instagram: @Chef_ljm

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lamarm1

Recipe:

Blackened Fish

Cajun Rubbed Salmon

1 ea 6oz salmon

BBQ Spice

4 t paprika

4 t brown sugar

4 t Kosher salt

4 t white pepper

2 T chili powder

1 T garlic powder

½ t onion powder

¼ t ground black pepper

Instructions:

Mix all together in a bowl

Coat fish with Cajun spice on both side, in a hot case iron pan, sear fish roughly 3-4 minutes on each side until cooked medium, 145 degree internal temperature.

Dirty Rice

½ cup (4oz) sliced beef liver

½ cup whole buttermilk

1 T olive oil

8oz Andouille sausage

1 cup chicken bone broth, divided

2 t Kosher salt

1 t ground black pepper

1 cup diced yellow onion

½ cup diced green bell pepper

½ cup diced celery

2 t minced garlic

2 t minced fresh safe

2 cups Carolina Gold rice

Instructions:

In a small bowl, place liver and buttermilk. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

Drain liver, discarding buttermilk, rinse, pat dry, and mince.

In a medium cast iron Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add minced liver, Andouille; cook, stirring occasionally – 3-4 minutes, allowing meat to get browned and crusty and stick.

Add onion, bell pepper, celery, and garlic to pot; cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are soft and fragrant, 3-4 minutes.

Add broth, bring to boil.

Add rice, cover with lid and allow to steam 20 minutes.

Fluff with fork, adjust with salt & pepper.

Sweet Potato Moussaline

6 sweet potatoes, peeled & cubed

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup whole milk

½ pound unsalted butter

1/3 cup maple syrup

Instructions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender.

In a blender/mixer with paddle, whip potatoes with warmed milk & cream, add butter and maple syrup to taste.