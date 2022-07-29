Lamar Moore
Instagram: @Chef_ljm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lamarm1
Recipe:
Blackened Fish
Cajun Rubbed Salmon
1 ea 6oz salmon
BBQ Spice
4 t paprika
4 t brown sugar
4 t Kosher salt
4 t white pepper
2 T chili powder
1 T garlic powder
½ t onion powder
¼ t ground black pepper
Instructions:
Mix all together in a bowl
Coat fish with Cajun spice on both side, in a hot case iron pan, sear fish roughly 3-4 minutes on each side until cooked medium, 145 degree internal temperature.
Dirty Rice
½ cup (4oz) sliced beef liver
½ cup whole buttermilk
1 T olive oil
8oz Andouille sausage
1 cup chicken bone broth, divided
2 t Kosher salt
1 t ground black pepper
1 cup diced yellow onion
½ cup diced green bell pepper
½ cup diced celery
2 t minced garlic
2 t minced fresh safe
2 cups Carolina Gold rice
Instructions:
In a small bowl, place liver and buttermilk. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
Drain liver, discarding buttermilk, rinse, pat dry, and mince.
In a medium cast iron Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add minced liver, Andouille; cook, stirring occasionally – 3-4 minutes, allowing meat to get browned and crusty and stick.
Add onion, bell pepper, celery, and garlic to pot; cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables are soft and fragrant, 3-4 minutes.
Add broth, bring to boil.
Add rice, cover with lid and allow to steam 20 minutes.
Fluff with fork, adjust with salt & pepper.
Sweet Potato Moussaline
6 sweet potatoes, peeled & cubed
½ cup heavy cream
½ cup whole milk
½ pound unsalted butter
1/3 cup maple syrup
Instructions:
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender.
In a blender/mixer with paddle, whip potatoes with warmed milk & cream, add butter and maple syrup to taste.