Viola Buitoni

Italy By Ingredient: Artisanal Foods / Modern Recipes

https://www.violasitaly.com/

Event:

Book Signing Event and Ingredient Tour at Eataly Chicago on October 11th.

43 E. Ohio St., Chicago, IL

Book Signing (5:30-6:30 pm)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/732155856877?aff=oddtdtcreator

VIP Book Signing and Guided Ingredient Tour with Viola Buitoni (6:30-7:30 pm)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/732172586917?aff=oddtdtcreator

Join celebrity guest chef, Viola Buitoni as she guides guests through Eataly’s marketplace to shop her recipes from Italy By Ingredient.

https://www.eataly.com/us_en/stores/chicago

Recipe:

Artemide black rice with shrimp and avocado tarragon cream (page 97, Italy By Ingredient)

SERVES 4 PEOPLE

1 ½ cups / 300g – Artemide rice

Salt and pepper

1 small lemon

4 or 5 tarragon sprigs

4 large or 8 medium shelled shrimp

1 tablespoon capers packed in salt

1 very ripe avocado

Extra-virgin olive oil as needed

2 tablespoons sliced almonds

Rinse the rice and place it in a pot with 1 quart / 1 L water and 1 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to a simmer and cover partially. Set a timer for 35 minutes. Check the rice periodically to make sure it has enough liquid, adding a little warm water if the rice sounds a little crackly and is beginning to stick to the pan.

Fill a small saucepan with water. Add 2 slices of lemon, 1 sprig of tarragon, and 1 teaspoon salt, then bring to a boil. Drop in the shrimp, cover the pan, and turn off the heat. For the avocado cream, rinse the capers well in hot water. Pick the tarragon leaves from the remaining sprigs, saving a few pretty leaves for garnishing. Halve and pit the avocado, then spoon the flesh into a food processor.

Add the capers, tarragon leaves, and 1 tablespoon olive oil to the avocado, squeeze in a few drops of juice from the lemon, and process into a smooth puree. Sample the avocado cream and season with pepper to suit your taste.

When the timer goes off, taste the rice. It should be tender, with a bite that is firm but not crunchy. Cook for a little longer if necessary. Drain the rice and dress it with a few drops of olive oil while still warm. Divide the rice evenly among four dinner plates.

Drain the shrimp, arrange one or two on each plate, and then top with a spoonful of avocado cream. Garnish with the saved tarragon leaves and top with the sliced almonds. Serve warm with a bowl of the remaining avocado cream.