Karen Wollins
Hooked On Fish
1036 West Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago 60660
773-961-8593
http://www.HookedOnFishChicago.com
Recipe:
Nobu’s Black Cod with Miso
Nobu Matsuhisa /Food and Wine
3 tablespoons mirin
3 tablespoons sake
½ cup white miso paste
⅓ cup sugar
Six 6- to 7-ounce skinless black cod (sablefish) fillets, about 1½ inches thick
Vegetable oil, for grilling
Pickled ginger, for serving
Step One
In a small saucepan, bring the mirin and sake to a boil. Whisk in the miso until dissolved. Add the sugar and cook over moderate heat, whisking, just until dissolved. Transfer the marinade to a large baking dish and let cool. Add the fish and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
We can put the measured ingredients in the pan, then show the finished marinade.
Step Two
Preheat the oven to 400°. Heat a grill pan and oil it. Scrape the marinade off the fish. Add the fish and cook over high heat until browned, about 2 minutes. Flip the fish onto a heavy rimmed baking sheet and roast for 10 minutes, until flaky. Transfer to plates and serve with pickled ginger.
We can start sauteing the fish, but then pull out the final dish fully plated.
Serves 6
MAKE AHEAD: The marinade can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.