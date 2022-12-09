Karen Wollins

Recipe:

Nobu’s Black Cod with Miso

Nobu Matsuhisa /Food and Wine

3 tablespoons mirin

3 tablespoons sake

½ cup white miso paste

⅓ cup sugar

Six 6- to 7-ounce skinless black cod (sablefish) fillets, about 1½ inches thick

Vegetable oil, for grilling

Pickled ginger, for serving

Step One

In a small saucepan, bring the mirin and sake to a boil. Whisk in the miso until dissolved. Add the sugar and cook over moderate heat, whisking, just until dissolved. Transfer the marinade to a large baking dish and let cool. Add the fish and turn to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step Two

Preheat the oven to 400°. Heat a grill pan and oil it. Scrape the marinade off the fish. Add the fish and cook over high heat until browned, about 2 minutes. Flip the fish onto a heavy rimmed baking sheet and roast for 10 minutes, until flaky. Transfer to plates and serve with pickled ginger.

Serves 6

MAKE AHEAD: The marinade can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.